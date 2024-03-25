Islamabad district administration denies Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold rally on March 30





Mar 25, 2024

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 25 (ANI): The Islamabad district administration has formally rejected the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), seeking permission to hold a public rally in Islamabad on March 30, citing ” law and order situation,” reported The News International. The party, in its application, requested authorization to organize a rally against “massive rigging” during the February 8 elections, manipulation of post-electoral results and “deviations from the Constitution”. deadline set by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the district administration to decide on the Imran Khan-founded party's application seeking permission to hold a public rally in Islamabad in late March. The PTI had moved the court, alleging that the capital city administration did not respond to their demand and sought its order in this regard, as reported by The News International. PTI regional president Aamir Masood Mughal confirmed the information in a statement and announced that his party would soon approach the IHC.

“If you cannot provide security even in the capital, then you have no right to stay in government,” he added. The party founded by Imran Khan believes that the existing leaders stole their electoral mandate during the elections and that the results were altered in Forms 47 to benefit the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Party. People of Pakistan (PPP), according to The News International. Notably, the erstwhile ruling party PTI will hold a press conference today (Monday) on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program and its impacts on the masses and the economy. This was reportedly decided at a PTI steering committee meeting held on March 22. Pakistan's $3 billion relief deal with the economically crippled global lender expires on April 11. final tranche of $1.1 billion earlier this week. (ANI)

