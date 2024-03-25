



Maximizing the Function of Extension Agents, Head of West Kalimantan DISTPH Provides Coordination at BPP Bengkayang

Friday, March 22, 2024 at BPP Bengkayang, Head of the Agricultural Extension and Development Division of the Food Crops and Horticulture Department, West Kalimantan Province, Ir. Iskandar Mirza, MM held a coordination meeting with several officials of the BPP in Bengkayang as well as with agricultural extension agents from WKBPP Bengkayang. This coordination meeting aims not only to establish friendship, but also to strengthen coordination between provincial agricultural extension officers and regency agricultural extension officers. Some of the topics covered during this coordination meeting included:

1. Global, national and regional food situation, especially staple foods, that extension workers need to know and understand

2. The role and contribution of regions within the Republic of Indonesia in anticipating regional and national food emergencies.

3. The importance of extension workers playing an active role in encouraging and motivating farmers to make government programs and efforts aimed at increasing food production a success, especially those implemented in 2024 through the land optimization (Oplah) and expansion of planting areas. (PAT) and Tumpang Sisip (Tusip).

4. Efforts to accelerate the supplementary planting area (LTT) for the Rendengan season from October 2023 to March 2024, the realization of which in West Kalimantan Province, including Bengkayang Regency, has seen a change as a result of El Niño at the end of 2023. by optimizing the use of available raw rice area (LBS). Making the BPP effective as Kostratani where its role and function is as a consultation center for business players and entrepreneurs by involving other related agencies and a center for developing partnership networks.

5. Extension workers should participate in the campaign for local rice to enter the market in the context of controlling regional inflation and keeping food prices stable, as well as efforts to increase farmers' production, to respond to meet food needs and improve farmers. ' well-being.

6. Objectives and benefits of assessing the capacity classes of agricultural groups and the importance of comprehensive and continuous implementation using IT in the process from data capture, storage, processing to finalization. 'analysis.

7. The importance of the validity of data and information from extension workers, especially with regard to personal data which forms the basis for the distribution of BOP, supplementary pocket money and credit assistance for popularizers.

8. All the facilities and attention that have been given to the extension agents should be taken into account in increasing the performance of the extension agents in their respective fields. “Through this coordination, we can establish cooperation, friendship and also exchange ideas to find out the problems and needs on the ground of both extension workers and farmers,” said Iskandar Mirza. “This coordination activity also aims to motivate and motivate instructors to improve their performance, which is expected to have an impact on improving the welfare of farmers. Agricultural instructors play a very important role as one determinants of the achievement of agricultural development objectives”, he added. concluded Iskandar Mirza. By: (Erwansyah)

