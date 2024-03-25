Trump faces hearing on Hush Money and bond deadline Monday





Top line

Former President Donald Trump will return to a New York City courtroom on Monday for a hearing on the further delay of a criminal case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for falsifying business records. possible immediate consequences.

New York Attorney General Letitia James could begin seizing Trump's properties or freezing his bank… [+] accounts to cover his deposit.

Getty Images Key Facts

Trump's criminal trial, which is linked to alleged secret payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016, was originally scheduled to begin Monday, but Judge Juan Merchan agreed to delay the start date by 30 days to February.

Trump's lawyers have requested the case be dismissed, and Merchan will likely issue a ruling on the matter tomorrow or set a new trial date.

Meanwhile, Trump also faces a deadline to release 120% of the $454 million judgment against him while he appeals the case to the New York Division of the Court of Appeals, but his lawyers indicated in their filings last week that it did not have enough cash on hand. to make payment and can't get a loan after applying to 30 different lenders.

On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James may begin freezing Trump's bank accounts or seizing his properties to cover bail payments. Documents filed Thursday with the Westchester County Clerk's Office indicate she could start by foreclosing on her Seven Springs Golf Course in Bedford, New York. York.

Key context

Although Trump claimed Friday that he had more than $500 million in cash, the former president's lawyers said he was having difficulty raising the funds needed to post bail. He also faced problems paying his legal fees and had to dip into funds raised by his Save America PAC. According to filings with the Federal Election Commission, Trump has paid his lawyers $50 million with money raised by his reelection PAC since March 2023. That includes $5 million he paid in legal fees alone in February. Additionally, Trump was ordered to pay $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll for defamatory comments about him. Trump, who also appealed that ruling, posted the $91.6 million bond earlier this month.

To monitor

Judge Merchan could potentially further delay the secret trial. However, prosecutors in Braggs' office argued last week that no additional delay was necessary, noting that Trump's lawyers were using a grab bag of baseless discovery arguments. Trump's lawyers filed 33,000 documents during the investigative process, but according to prosecutors, only about 270 were relevant to the case. Trump also hopes that a panel of New York Court of Appeals judges will rule in his favor and reduce or delay his decision, although they are unlikely to do so before Tuesday, the Washington Post reported . An appeals court judge previously rejected the former president's request to release only $100 million of the fraud judgment in February.

Forbes Rating

We estimate Trump's net worth at $2.6 billion, but most of his money is in real estate assets, including his residential properties like Trump Tower, his golf clubs and his Mar-a-resort. Lake in Florida. On Friday, Trump reached an agreement to merge Trump Media and Technology Group, the company that owns his Truth Social platform, with Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, in a deal that would make the public network. The deal would give the president about 79 million shares of the new company which closed at $36.94 on Friday, bringing the former president's stock holdings to about $2.9 billion. However, IPO experts told Forbes that Trump will not be able to use this new wealth to file bonds, because the merger agreement explicitly prohibits shareholders from using their shares as bond collateral. or to secure a loan.

Chief Spokesperson

Trump continued to attack Bragg, James and Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over the civil fraud trial and determined the $454 million fine. On Sunday, Trump claimed in an article on Truth Social that Engoron fraudulently undervalued Mar-a-Lago at $18,000,000 in order to create his false narrative, calling the judge grossly incompetent and corrupt and insisting that 'he should not pay any fine.

