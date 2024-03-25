“Modi for 2024” campaign in Australia to win support from Prime Minister and BJP





Canberra, Australia: The 'Overseas Friends of the BJP' in Australia launched a campaign for community members, titled 'Modi for 2024', covering seven major cities and landmarks in the country. The campaign aims to garner foreign support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in the country. “BJP Australia's overseas friends launched a massive campaign from iconic locations like Sydney Harbor Bridge, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Perth Optus Stadium, Brisbane GABBA, Surfers Paradise in Gold Coast, Mt Ainslie in Canberra and Naval Memorial Garden in Adelaide,” we read in a press release. publish on the official X account of the “Overseas Friends of BJP”, Australia. Overseas Friends of BJP Australia launched a massive campaign from iconic locations including Sydney Harbor Bridge, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Perth Optus Stadium, Brisbane GABBA, Surfers Paradise in Gold Coast, Mt Ainslie in Canberra and Naval Memorial Garden in Adelaide. pic.twitter.com/J6AGe9XmHM OFBJP Australia (Modi ka Parivaar) (@OFBJPAus) March 24, 2024 Respondents in various cities across Australia described themselves as “Modi's family (Prime Minister Modi's family), in a show of massive support for the country's governance and development policies under his leadership. Enthusiastic teams from the cities the campaign aims to cover are preparing to run a robust campaign to “Abki Baar 400 Pair» (beyond 400 seats next time), the BJP's campaign appeal for the upcoming general elections, demonstrating its support and dedication to the cause. Earlier, the 'overseas friends' of the BJP UK had organized a motor rally in London to show their “unwavering support” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party at the Center ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. More than 250 cars participated in the rally, showing huge support for the BJP and Prime Minister Modi in the run-up to the general elections in the country. Members of the British community who participated in the rally were photographed waving the Indian tricolor as well as the BJP flags, according to a press release from the Overseas Friends of the BJP. Describing the upcoming general elections in the country as the “greatest exercise in democracy”, British parliamentarian and Padmashri winner Bob Blackman said: “Clearly, the Indian elections are a massive election. It is the greatest exercise in democracy in the world. I have a small prediction for you, a majority of more than 400. Today, the friendship between India and the United Kingdom has become stronger and stronger since we are involved in the government and the BJP took power in India. Earlier on March 16, the Election Commission announced that the general elections would be held in seven phases, with the first taking place on April 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4, informed Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

