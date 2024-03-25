Pakistani minister seriously considers restoring trade ties with India





Signaling a possible change in diplomatic stance, Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar said Pakistan would seriously consider reestablishing trade ties with India.

While speaking at a press conference in London, Dar highlighted the eagerness of the Pakistani business community to resume trade with India, Geo News reported.

“Pakistani businessmen want trade with India to resume…We will seriously look at trade issues with India,” Dar was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune newspaper.

After the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic relations with New Delhi. Since August 2019, trade with neighboring countries remains suspended.

Chances of trade with India remain elusive due to lack of consensus among stakeholders regarding restoration of trade ties between the two neighbors, The Express Tribune newspaper reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

No concrete proposals have reportedly been presented at this stage regarding the resumption of trade relations between Pakistan and India.

Meanwhile, there appear to be differences of opinion regarding this decision among stakeholders, with some favoring the current status quo. However, others take a pragmatic and realistic view given Pakistan's debt profile. It is believed that resuming trade relations with India could help Pakistan alleviate its economic woes.

Furthermore, a study conducted by an international financial institution has discussed the great trade potential between Pakistan and India. The study shows that the real trade potential between Pakistan and India could exceed $25 billion.

With elections in India, a clear picture of this decision will only emerge once a new government is in place in New Delhi in June.

Despite tensions, the two countries agreed to renew the 2003 ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) in February 2021.

Lately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his appointment as head of the Pakistani government, raising hopes of a diplomatic thaw.

Sharif responded a few days later with a similarly brief message, thanking Modi for his congratulations.

The Sharif-led coalition government came to power after February 8 elections, but began its term with a declining economy that requires immediate improvement.

