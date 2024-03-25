Eric Trump's lenders 'mocked' dad's half-billion dollar bond





The younger Trump told Maria Bartiromo that getting bail for Donald Trump before Monday's deadline was a challenge.

Less than a day before Donald Trump's deadline to post $464 million bail or risk having his assets seized by the New York State Attorney General's Office, his children are speaking out to the media to complain about the lack of liquidity.

Trump's youngest son, Eric Trump, spoke out about the ordeal during an appearance on Sunday Morning Futures, saying he was present during negotiations with dozens of sureties to secure bail, but all of them rejected Trump.

“Every single person when I came to them said, 'Hey, can I get a half-billion-dollar bond?'” Trump's younger brother told Fox host Maria Bartiromo, “Maria: They were laughing. They were laughing.

Eric Trump: Every time I came to them, I asked them if I could get a half-billion dollar bond. Maria, they were laughing. They were laughing. pic.twitter.com/0yX20Dz4P8

– Acyn (@Acyn) March 24, 2024

Trump must secure $464 million bail to appeal the ruling in the New York state case, in which the Trump Organization was found guilty of inflating property values ​​and lied about his assets in order to get loans and reduce taxes. Trump faces a $3 billion windfall for the IPO of his social media company Truth Social, but the funds will be several months away from arriving in his account, and he has previously shown that he does not did not currently have enough cash to deposit the bond, although his family has not yet admitted this.

“They're trying to take his money away because they want to bankrupt him,” Eric Trump said. “They want to hurt him so badly, and it’s going to backfire because he’s going to win in November.” Tendency

Contrary to the younger Trump's complaints about the difficulty of obtaining a half-billion-dollar bond, the ruling makes clear that the bond does not need to be financed by a single surety or lender. Additionally, his claims about the unprecedented nature of the decision also don't hold water, with court filings in the case citing other billion-dollar decisions that were appealed after having obtained bail bonds, including a 2021 case between Sony Music and Cox Communications (the decision was later made public). rejected after appeal).

In addition to Eric Trump lamenting his inability to help his father, he also used his time on television to estimate that Mar-a-Lago is valued at a billion dollars and claim that his father “built the skyline of New York” (this is not the case). the first time Eric Trump has made this claim), which seems ironic given that lying about property and asset values ​​is what led to these problems in the first place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/eric-trump-donald-trump-lenders-half-billion-dollars-bond-1234993694/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos