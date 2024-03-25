PM Modi's big bet on Elon Musk in India might just work

Tesla has an advantage when it comes to making deals like this: its business model emphasizes vertical integration. That's why its factories are gigantic in size, after all. It is easier for them to make promises about localization since they have greater control over their supply chains than their competitors.

How will local companies deal with new entrants in the Indian electric vehicle market? The optimistic view here is that companies like Tata Motors Ltd., if they are worried about competition from the Teslas of the world now that tariffs have fallen, should advocate more forcefully for lower trade barriers across the board. domains.

This is the only thing that would allow them to remain competitive, given their larger supply chains. The auto sector must become the loudest voice for trade deals like those the country is currently negotiating with the United Kingdom and the European Union.

Manufacturing will only take off when the business climate actually improves, when tariffs are low and stable, and regulators are as friendly to small businesses as they are to whales.

India's big bet on big business could pay off. This is clearly where its industrial policy is going from now on: relying on trusted foreign partners to transform entire sectors. But you ask yourself, can you entrust Tesla with a task of this magnitude?

Or, in particular, Elon Musk, given his history of missed deadlines and impulsive business decisions? The government may have bet on Tesla, but it's not taking any chances either.

Any company choosing to enter into a deal with India will also have to provide a bank guarantee in case it fails to deliver on its investment and local sourcing promises. Trust, but check the bank details first.