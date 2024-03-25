Politics
Turkish “communist mayor” sets out to conquer the district of Istanbul
Fatih Macoglu, the popular “communist mayor” of a city in eastern Turkey, is now fighting for control of a bustling and trendy district of Istanbul along the Asian banks of the Bosphorus.
In 2019, he was elected mayor of Tunceli, a predominantly Kurdish Alevi town in eastern Anatolia known for being extremely secular and left-wing.
During his five-year tenure, he was applauded for knocking on his office doors as a sign of transparency.
This time, for the March 31 elections, he is setting his sights on the Kadikoy district of Istanbul, stronghold of the Republican People's Party (CHP), a secular opposition party.
The charismatic, mustachioed 55-year-old is running as a candidate for the Turkish Communist Party (TKP), which does not have seats in the national parliament.
In an interview with AFP during his election campaign in Kadikoy, Macoglu said his experience as mayor proved that good governance was possible.
“The world situation is deteriorating and I think socialists can reverse this trend,” he said.
“Socialists are competent to lead this country and this world.”
-'Honest approach'-
In 2019, Macoglu became the first communist mayor of Tunceli, a town formerly known as Dersim and which has a checkered history.
He took over a city council run by the pro-Kurdish HDP party – until it was handed over to a government-appointed administrator following a failed 2016 coup that aimed to overthrow the president long-serving Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Macoglu refused to use his official car and displayed his council's finances on a banner hung outside his office building to show people how he spent their money.
He opened a cooperative to promote organic honey and chickpeas, whose sales funded university students from poor families and provided free student transportation.
“I closely followed Macoglu's successful practices. I was impressed by his honest approach to politics,” said Sevgi Celik, a 42-year-old resident of Kadikoy.
“I am convinced that he will do the same here in Kadikoy,” Celik added.
“I think we are not going through good times. The country in general is not in a good state. For things to improve, we need better people in power.”
Murat Karabiyik, 46, agreed that the current order needs to change.
“We can't find shelter. We can't eat. We can't drink. We can't travel. This has to change,” he said.
“People affiliated with political parties are generally after profit. That's not the case here. God willing, we're going to change that.”
Asked if he would stick to the same innovative approach if elected mayor of Kadikoy, Macoglu replied: “Of course. Our city works because we have a program.”
Macoglu's bid for Kadikoy – an arts district with bustling cafes, bars and galleries – has drawn criticism from supporters of the CHP and the pro-Kurdish DEM party, which also has a presence in Istanbul.
They said Macoglu should have shown up in a working-class district of Istanbul or stayed in Tunceli.
Macoglu told AFP he found the criticism useful, but stressed he was not opposed to any of the opposition parties.
“We are socialists. We want to explain to the public that there are better programs. We are not against any party.”
-'We will win'-
Some commentators say Macoglu could attract votes from people disappointed with the CHP, which took control of Istanbul in 2019 from Erdogan's conservative Islamic Justice and Development Party (AKP).
“You can rest assured that we will win,” he said confidently.
Macoglu promised transparency, freedoms and accountability, including opening the council's resources to the general public, rather than reserving funds for individuals or monopolies.
He said it would be inclusive of all groups, including the LGBTQ community, which speaks freely in Kadikoy and is frequently attacked by Erdogan's right-wing alliance.
Erdogan constantly attacks LGBTQ people in Türkiye.
They were a particular target during last year's presidential election campaign, when he accused them of threatening traditional family values and called them “evil.”
“We defend the right to life of everyone, including LGBTQ people,” Macoglu said.
“We say this mainly because the current political climate marginalizes these issues.”
Asked if the nickname “communist mayor” bothered him, Macoglu replied: “Not at all. It makes me happy.”
“Communism is a way of life. The capitalist and imperialist system has given communists a very bad image that they do not deserve,” he said.
“Everywhere I go in the country, there are millions of people saying… 'If this is communism, that's great.'”
