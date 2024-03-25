Trump faces Financial Accounting Day on Monday





Former US President Donald Trump, who shaped his political persona as a billionaire real estate mogul, faces a day of financial reckoning on Monday that could show he is not as cash-rich as he led the American public to believe.

Trump, the likely Republican nominee in November's presidential election, faces a deadline to provide $454 million in cash or bonds backed by collateral from his assets. That way, he could appeal a judgment last month equaling the amount for which he committed civil fraud for years by inflating the value of his assets to obtain better terms on business transactions.

If he can't raise the money or a bond, New York State Attorney General Letitia James appears ready to begin the lengthy process of seizing some of New York's most prominent office skyscrapers. Trump in New York, perhaps a large estate and baronial mansion he owns outside the city. city, or cash and stock accounts, even his personal jet he calls Trump Force One.

Trump's lawyers have said obtaining the bond would be a practical impossibility because he would have to pledge about $550 million in cash and liquid investments to the bond company to proceed with the appeal. They said 30 bond companies rejected Trump's request to provide money so he could continue his appeal.

In a post on his Truth Social platform last week, Trump said he had nearly $500 million in cash that he intended to use for his campaign and that James wanted to take it away.

But his lawyer, Chris Kise, told CNN that was not the case.

What he's talking about is money reported on his campaign disclosure forms, which he accumulated over years of owning and managing successful businesses, Kise said. This is precisely the money Letitia James and the Democrats are targeting.

Throughout the week-long civil trial late last year, Trump criticized James for filing the lawsuit against him, saying his properties were valued at a higher price than the financial forms James claimed were too high. students.

Regardless, Trump argued in this case that the appraisals cited in loan applications were basically irrelevant because banks conducted their own background checks and that ultimately he had fully repaid its loans, so no one was financially harmed.

Trump often attacked New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron in impromptu news conferences as he appeared in court to hear several days of trial testimony and called the final ruling a A shocking $454 million.

On Sunday, Trump criticized James and Engoron on Truth Social. He misspelled the attorney general's first name, then claimed in all caps that she had a terrible record on violent crime as attorney general of New York State. But at least she's going after Trump for doing absolutely nothing wrong!

Trump called Engoron blatantly incompetent and corrupt! I shouldn't have any fines.

In another New York case Monday, a judge could set a trial date, possibly next month, for the first of four criminal indictments Trump faces that encompass 91 counts.

In this case, the former US leader is accused of hiding a secret payment of $130,000 to a porn star just before his candidacy for the White House in 2016, in order to prevent him from speaking publicly about his claim of 'a one-night stand with Trump. decade earlier.

Trump has denied the affair and all criminal charges.

