Provincial Government Ready to Host President Jokowi's Working Visit to Central Sulawesi





Palu (ANTARA) – The Central Sulawesi Provincial Government (Sulteng) and related parties are ready to host the working visit (kunker) of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to the region. Assistant for Economy and Development to the Regional Secretary of Central Sulawesi Province, Rudi Dewanto, in a written statement received in Palu on Monday, said that the regional coordination meeting (rakorwil) within the framework of the visit of President Jokowi's work in the region was held on Sunday (24/3). “We hope that President Jokowi's working visit will go smoothly, in accordance with the agenda set by Paspampres and the palace protocol,” he said. President Jokowi is expected to make working visits to a number of districts in Central Sulawesi for two days, March 26-27, 2024, to review and inaugurate the results of infrastructure development. Therefore, he said that the Central Sulawesi Provincial Government and the governments of the visited districts and cities were trying to improve coordination with other relevant parties. The meeting was attended by the Protocol Office of the Presidential Secretariat Muh Syaiful, Regent of Sigi Moh Irwan Lapatta, Regional Secretary of Palu City Irmayanti Pettalolo, Assistant II of the Regional Secretary of Donggala Regency Sofyan Dg. Malaba, Head of Regional Apparatus Organizations (OPD) in the Central Sulawesi Provincial Government. Apart from this, Regent of Banggai Amiruddin Tamoraka, Acting Regent of Banggai Islands Ikhsan Basir Nurdin, Regent of Toli-Toli Amran H Yahya, Pangdam, as well as other stakeholders. Also read: Police alert hundreds of people to secure Jokowi's kunker in Banggai Commander of the military district Korem 132/Tadulako and the Central Sulawesi Regional Police are ready to deploy around 5,000 joint members of the TNI and Polri to secure the visit. “We hope that the entire program of President Jokowi's working visit will go smoothly,” he said. President Jokowi is expected to arrive in Palu City aboard the presidential plane on Tuesday (26/3). Then, President Jokowi traveled to Banggai Regency for transit, continuing to Banggai Islands Regency to inaugurate the Inpres Regional Road (IJD) construction project and inspect the Salakan market. On the same day, President Jokowi returned to Banggai and left for Palu City to inaugurate five airports, namely Palu Mutiara Sis Aljufri Airport, Prins Mandapar Banggai Laut Airport, Taman Bung Karno Siau Airport , Bolaang Mongondow Airport and Panua Pohuwato Airport in Gorontalo. After inaugurating the airport, the President and his entourage visited Anutapura Hospital in Palu to inaugurate the 2018 post-disaster revitalization projects, namely Anutapura Hospital in Palu, UIN Datokarama Palu, as well as as permanent housing in the city of Palu and in the regency of Sigi. . On the second day of the visit to Central Sulawesi, Wednesday (27/3), President Jokowi was expected to inaugurate the Palu Bay KSOP Development Project, which includes three ports, namely Pantoloan Port, Wani Port and the port of Gonenggati. Then, Jokowi went to the Gumbasa irrigation site in Sigi Regency to inaugurate the rehabilitation and reconstruction project in Gumbasa. Journalist: Nur Amalia Amir

