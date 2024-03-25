PM Modi, epitome of transformation and hope for Bharat: Rana – Statetimes





STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Describing Prime Minister Yashasvi Narendra Modi as the epitome of transformation and hope for Bharat, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana said the NDA is ready, under his visionary leadership, to cross the threshold mark of 400 in the next general elections to the Lok Sabha.

“As the political landscape gears up for the biggest festival of democracy, the BJP's target of 370 seats will take the NDA to achieve the milestone of over 400 seats,” Rana told media on the sidelines of Holi celebrations at Garh Mata here. afternoon.

He said that under Modi's visionary leadership and unwavering determination, the nation has witnessed unprecedented development in various sectors including infrastructure, healthcare, education and technology. The path-breaking initiatives such as Make in India, Digital India and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan have not only propelled economic growth but also fostered innovation and inclusion, he said, adding that the Prime Minister's commitment for good governance and transparency has instilled confidence among countries. the people of India are heading towards the golden age of economic development, progress and prosperity.

Devender Rana said the focus on skill development and entrepreneurship has empowered millions of youth, paving the way for a better future and the hope of Bharat becoming Vishwaguru. He said Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas Sabka Prayas' is a testament to his dedication to inclusive growth with opportunities for progress and development for all, irrespective of religion or caste.

Responding to questions on the upcoming elections, Rana said the rise in the BJP's support base is due to its tireless efforts to deliver on its promises, implement transformative policies and drive inclusive development across the country. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP-led government ushered in an era of unprecedented growth, progress and prosperity for all sections of society. From economic reforms to social welfare programs, the BJP's agenda resonates strongly with the aspirations of the Indian electorate. Initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, PM-Kisan Yojana, etc. have significantly improved people's lives, while bold decisions like the abrogation of Article 370 have strengthened national unity and integrity. Jammu and Kashmir has totally transformed the post-political developments of August 5-6, 2019, he asserted.

Rana outlined the mandate of the BJP in the 2024 elections for the stability, development and security of the nation.

Devender Rana greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Holi, wishing peace, prosperity and tranquility across the country.

