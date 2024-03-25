Trump memes explode as deadline approaches for $464M bond payment: Don Poorleone





Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive U.S. coverage and analysis delivered to your inbox. Receive our free Inside Washington email

As Donald Trump nears his $464 million bail deadline on Monday, social media users came together to coin another nickname for the former president: Don Poorleone.

The meme uses an image of Marlon Brando's iconic character Vito Corleone from The Godfather and adapts his famous line.

While Vito Corleone has vowed to make him an offer he can't refuse, Trump's meme states: I made an offer that everyone refused.

The hashtag also inspired posts about other members of the Trump family.

#DonPoorleone and his #FamilyFullOfFredos, one X user wrote, including a photo of Mr. Trump and his two sons, Eric and Don Jr, and referencing the wayward son Fredo Corleone from The Godfather films.

On Monday, the former president must post $464 million bail to comply with a New York civil court ruling that found him guilty of fraud earlier this year. New York State Judge Arthur Engoron also found that Mr. Trump's adult sons were liable for fraud alongside their father.

The same ruling banned Mr. Trump from doing business in the state for three years. The money owed is the sum of what the president must forfeit as ill-gotten gains and interest accrued since then.

If he doesn't pay by the March 25 deadline, New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office would ask the court to seize Mr. Trump's assets.

Mr. Trump's legal team told the court last week that he did not have the funds to post bail. Mr. Trump faces insurmountable difficulties in obtaining bail, according to his lawyers.

Trump Tower could be seized: what do New Yorkers think?

The former president contacted around 30 bail bond companies through four separate brokers, to no avail this month.

On Sunday's political show Inside with Jen Psaki, lawyer and commentator Neal Katyal referenced the meme when discussing Mr. Trump's financial problems.

There's a reason why I think some people are calling Donald Trump Don Poorleone right now, and that's because he talks out of both sides of his mouth, Mr. Katyal said.

Although Mr. Trump's lawyers told the judge he had no money, the former president said Friday that he had nearly five hundred million dollars in cash.

His lawyers say he can't get the money on time, so he goes to Truth Social, his social media platform, and says he can, Mr. Katyal continued.

You know, these things don't make a lot of sense together. It's a microcosm of what got Trump in trouble in the first place: lying about his assets. And now he's doing much the same thing.

Mr. Trump also contacted his supporters, asking for donations by email and warning them that he could lose his properties. This inspired even more social media posts. Revenge is a dish I can no longer afford without your patriotic gift of cash. #DonPoorleone, one person wrote on Twitter/X.

The Independent has contacted the Trump campaign for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-bond-payment-today-money-news-b2517912.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos