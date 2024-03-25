BNPB guarantees that houses affected by the Tuban earthquake will be repaired





Illustration–Houses destroyed by the earthquake in Tuban, East Java. Doc/BNPB

Gresik: Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Lieutenant General TNI Suharyanto, said he was at home people who collapsed and damaged by the earthquake will be rebuilt by the government. This was conveyed during the inspection of earthquake victims on Bawean Island, Gresik Regency, East Java, Sunday, March 24, 2024. Bawean Island is one of the areas affected by the earthquake in several areas of East Java, after the first shock on Friday, March 22, 2024. Suharyanto's presence at this location was a direct order from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, to express his sympathy and ensure that the basic needs of the affected residents are properly met. “He (Joko Widodo) expressed his sympathy and condolences for the earthquake that hit several areas in East Java, including Bawean Island,” Suharyanto said. Apart from this, he added, it is part of the central government's efforts to always be in the midst of disaster-affected communities wherever they occur. “With this earthquake, we are all affected, we don't make a difference, although Bawean Island is a little far away, there is no reason, at the first opportunity, we must come. Please rest assured “the government will not remain silent regarding the disaster currently affecting the population of Bawean Island,” he added. On this occasion, Suharyanto also provided symbolic aid to residents affected by the earthquake, especially in the form of basic necessities and will continue to be sent if still needed. “We have come to bring various kinds of help, there is food, beds, tents, blankets, generators, women's clothing, diapers and cleaning materials which will all be prepared. Don't worry not, everyone will receive help, because Bawean Island is far away, it is not the goods that “no, but because of the transport”, he says. Residents were asked to evacuate into tents that had been prepared. “There is nothing wrong with staying in a refugee camp for a day or two, the emergency tents will be replaced with better ones,” Suharyanto said. In addition to this help, BNPB will also provide financial assistance to repair houses damaged by the earthquake. The central government, provincial government and district government are all united. “The central government will receive IDR 60 million for those whose houses were severely damaged and collapsed, moderately damaged will also receive assistance of IDR 30 million, slightly damaged will also receive assistance of IDR 15 million. Those who still have savings, rather than waiting, they can repair it themselves, later they can repay government, the right to replacement will not be lost,” he concluded.

