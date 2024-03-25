Donald Trump will have an eventful Monday as the $464 million fine deadline collides with the Hush Money case





Former President Donald Trump is preparing for a very manic Monday with two legal battles in Manhattan: the settlement of a $464 million fraud fine and a crucial hearing in the secret trial of Stormy Daniels.

Although Judge Juan Merchan postponed Trump's secret trial until mid-April, jury selection will nevertheless begin on March 25.

Former President Donald Trump's legal battles clash Monday

Despite a string of strategic legal victories, Donald Trump faces real-world consequences Monday as he faces two major legal battles in Manhattan: a looming deadline to settle a whopping $464 million fraud fine and a crucial hearing in Manhattan. the secret trial of Stormy Daniels.

So far, his legal team's maneuvers have succeeded in delaying criminal proceedings, possibly prolonging hearings well past the November election.

However, New York AG Letitia James issued a stern warning. According to the Daily Mail, she noted that if Trump fails to settle the $464 million court judgment stemming from his fraud trial in New York, she will initiate asset seizures. Among Trump's most prized possessions, the Art Deco skyscraper 40 Wall Street is in danger.

Additionally, James has set his sights on Trump's Westchester golf club and Seven Springs estate, signaling his intent with judgments recorded in Westchester County.

Donald Trump calls New York AG Letitia James a 'low IQ individual'

Expressing his frustration on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump issued a series of fundraising appeals urging New York to “keep your dirty hands off Trump Tower.”

The former president then turned his anger on the judge responsible for the hefty fine, which increased by more than $100,000 per day during the appeal process.

He wrote on Truth Social: “Arthur Engoron is a rogue judge who was intimidated by the mean and ugly big mouth of Leticia James, considered by many to be the WORST Attorney General in the United States. This was a low IQ person who campaigned for Governor, using my name, and I was DEFEATED. »

He added: “She and her PUPPET Engoron, which valued Mar-a-Lago at $18,000,000 when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount, have destroyed every business prospect in the state of New York, which is already dying, or dead. no fear When I become the 47th President, we WILL MAKE NEW YORK GREAT AGAIN!”

Judge Juan Merchan postponed Stormy Daniels Hush Money trial date

Amid continuing legal troubles for Trump, Monday marks a significant turning point for what could be the start of his four criminal trials, despite Judge Juan Merchan's agreement to delay the trial's opening until at least mid- april.

The delay is due to prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, who provided thousands of pages of documents to the defense, prompting the extension.

However, prosecutors said the documents contained only a “limited amount” of new information. Despite the delay, Judge Merchan allowed jury selection to begin on the originally scheduled date of March 25.

Judge to allow testimony from ex-President Michael Cohen's lawyer and others

Earlier this week, Judge Merchan issued a crucial ruling allowing testimony from key figures including Michael Cohen, David Pecker, Karen McDougal and Dina Sajudin.

According to the Daily Mail, their testimonies could shed light on an alleged hush money scheme at the heart of the case.

Cohen, who previously pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, revealed he created a shell company to facilitate the payment of $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had an affair with Trump in 2006.

Notably, Judge Merchan rejected Trump's reliance on an informal “presence of counsel” defense for conversations involving Cohen, in an attempt to circumvent a more formal “advice of counsel” defense that would waive protections professional secrecy of the lawyer.

Donald Trump boasts of having $500 million in cash as he struggles with paying a $464 million fine

Trump's legal team recently revealed the difficulties it faced in securing a bond, highlighting the reluctance of underwriters to accept real estate as collateral.

In one filing, they claimed that despite contacting more than 30 surety companies, they had difficulty finding a willing institution because underwriters insisted on cash, stock or other liquid assets instead of real estate. as a guarantee.

However, Trump claimed on his social platform Truth on Friday that he had $500 million in cash, writing: “Thanks to my hard work, talent and luck, I currently have almost five hundred million dollars in cash,” suggesting it could cover the judgment entirely. but he questions the necessity of doing so.

Affirming his intention to allocate more of his money to his presidential campaign than to the $464 million civil fraud judgment, the former president, in an interview with Fox News, vowed to contest the verdict “all the way to the United States Supreme Court.” if necessary.”

According to the AP, he added: “They can't take away your property until you've had a chance to appeal.”

