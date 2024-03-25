Express view on PM Modi in Bhutan: the Indian model of Bhutan





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan last week highlights the special importance of the Himalayan kingdom for India's foreign policy. The urgency of the visit, as well as its many substantive outcomes, is linked to the ghost in the room during Prime Minister Modis' talks with Bhutan's Chinese leaders. China's economic rise and growing political assertiveness in recent decades have allowed Beijing to challenge India's natural primacy on the subcontinent. With China's economy now more than four times the size of India's, Beijing's ability to deploy financial resources in South Asia has become much greater. Even when China's economy was weaker than India's, Beijing focused on strategic economic cooperation with the subcontinent. As the world's second-largest economy and a neighbor to the subcontinent, China's economic predominance in South Asia is now powerful and enduring. China's wealth has generated a variety of tools to strengthen its political and diplomatic influence in other countries. Beijing's influence and operations to capture critical elements of elites and establish favorable narratives have been visible around the world. Not surprisingly, India's smaller neighbors are finding it difficult to resist these pressures. Nowhere are these consequences more significant than in Bhutan, nestled in the sensitive Eastern Himalayan region, where the borders of Bangladesh, India and its northeastern provinces, Nepal and Tibet converge around of the sensitive Siliguri corridor. Tibet's Chinese-controlled Chumbi Valley on Bhutan's western flank is positioned like a dagger in the gorge of the narrow Siliguri Corridor that connects the Indian mainland to the northeastern provinces. China's increasing activity in this region led to serious military tensions between Delhi and Beijing over the disputed Doklam Plateau in Bhutan during the summer of 2017. Certainly, Bhutan is the most loyal South Asian partner of India in the subcontinent, and it maintains no formal diplomatic relations with China. Yet Beijing is putting relentless pressure on Thimphu for a favorable border settlement and demanding a bilateral relationship equal to that with Delhi. As Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar says, India has long neglected the nature of China's growing challenge in South Asia, in the name of establishing good relations with Beijing. Delhi is now realistic enough to recognize that it cannot maintain its historic primacy over South Asia by mere decree. He also knows he cannot keep China, the world's second most powerful nation, out of the subcontinent. Delhi is now focusing on deeper economic cooperation with its neighbors, treating them as sovereign equals and developing mutually beneficial security cooperation. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bhutan aims to translate this framework into concrete reality. The joint statement issued after the Prime Minister's visit said that Bharat for Bhutan and Bhutan for Bharat are a constant reality of the region. Delhi and Thimphu backed this assertion with strong commitments to greater consultation and coordination on security issues and building transformative economic connectivity, both physical and digital. While each of India's relationships with its neighbors presents unique complexity, finding the solution in Bhutan could provide a productive model for the rejuvenation of India's troubled relationships with its other neighbors.

