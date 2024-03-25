IKN public services are controlled from the command center

The Smart City Command Center integrates the use of technology to improve people's quality of life.

As outlined in the Archipelago Smart City Plan created by the Archipelago Capital Authority (OIKN), the Special Regional Government of the Archipelago Capital has six areas (domains) of services and technological applications, starting with intelligent governance, transport and mobility. (transport and mobility), habitability (smart living), natural resources and energy (natural resources and energy), industry and human resources (industries and human resources), as well as infrastructure and built environment (built environment and infrastructure).

Smart city service management is integrated into a smart city command center that integrates the use of technology in development planning and management of the IKN. The goal is to improve the quality of life of the community.

How is the development of the IKN Command Center going? After being inaugurated in January 2024, President Joko Widodo, accompanied by the head of the IKN Authority and a number of advanced Indonesian ministers, reviewed the development of Phase 1 of the IKN Capital Command Center archipelago at the IKN construction workers' residence, North Penajam Paser. Regency, Friday (1/3/2024). The development of the Capital Archipelago Phase 1 Command Center is the first initiation in the realization of the Capital Archipelago with the principle of being a smart city.

On this occasion, President Jokowi reviewed the various functions contained in Phase 1 of the Nusantara Command Center, including the function of supervising the location and development of various APBN and non-APBN projects in the capital of the archipelago, making decisions based on the results. analysis of regional operational data, evaluation and monitoring of data linked to development progress.

Archipelago Capital's Command Center Phase 1 is a monitoring and control service for Indonesian smart city based on big data and computer vision technology that uses sensor-based monitoring and surveillance technologies, video surveillance and drones, as well as the optimization of the archipelago's digital services. Capital.

The Head of State also had the opportunity to greet construction project workers at the Phase 1 command center site in the Indonesian capital. Nusantara Command Center Phase 1 is also connected to various developments in the Indonesian capital. There are CCTVs and video feeds using drones that show the conditions of various development project sites in the Indonesian capital.

This video surveillance is a complementary element in the monitoring of construction projects as a whole, including monitoring the position of heavy equipment but also the presence of workers. This system features a Central Government Area Map (KIPP) appearance, making it easier for operators to track construction progress in an integrated manner.

As a result, several other features are also featured in Phase 1 of the Archipelago Capital Command Center. These features in the form of developments such as the development of inbound investments in IKN, as well as social media analysis, are also displayed in Phase 1 of the Indonesian Capital Ecosystem Command Center.

Apart from this, the analysis results of the intelligent transportation management system in IKN's partner area Balikpapan City are also displayed in this system. The development and integration of data on all these characteristics is carried out in collaboration with the ministries and institutions concerned, in particular the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), as well as several relevant deputies within the IKN Authority.

The construction of the IKN command center or Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) is in line with the construction of supporting infrastructure such as BTS towers, fiber optic networks and data centers. ICCC will provide services for 61 features of the Nusantara Smart City subdomain. This feature is supported by super apps called “IKN NOW” or often called “I KNOW”. This application contains information on all activities and developments regarding IKN sent by Monitoring Nusantara (Montara).

In line with the smart city concept, the IKN Authority is committed to improving the level of urban services, especially through the Phase 1 command center. IKN Authority Head Bambang Susantono explained that the IKN area is not only a new city, but also a new model of urban development in Indonesia, especially in terms of technology application.

“Technology will play an important role in realizing IKN as a smart city. “One of the uses is visible in this command center, which should be used to increase the efficiency of public services, encourage sustainable mobility and create a safe and comfortable environment for everyone,” explained the head of OIKN .

The design of the IKN command center was carried out by the OIKN MP for Green and Digital Transformation led by Mohammed Ali Berawi. The OIKN THD team also oversaw the development of Phase 1 as a first step for further development.

“Nusantara Command Center Phase 1 is the first stage of the development of the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC). In the future, this will be used to integrate efficient and responsive urban services. “By combining various functions, such as security monitoring via CCTV and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, coordination of urban emergency services, and integration of social and economic services, the ICCC will play an important role in ensuring smooth and safe management of the city and appropriate decision-making,” said Ali Berawi.

Phase 1 of the development of the command center for the archipelago capital is the first of three stages of development of urban command centers in the Indonesian archipelago. Later, the final stage, which will serve as IKN's urban operational command center, will be located at the Archipelago Capital Authority office, which was inaugurated by President Jokowi in January 2024 and is scheduled for completion in January 2025.

