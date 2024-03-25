President Erdogan calls for a new era in Istanbul, criticizes current leadership





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addressing a massive crowd at the Istanbul Grand Rally held at Atatürk Airport, highlighted Istanbul's crucial role in shaping Turkey's future. He pledged to open a new chapter for the city in the upcoming March 31 elections. As head of the Justice and Development Party (AK), Erdogan expressed a deep connection to the history of Istanbul, from its conquest to its current status. He explained the importance of Istanbul by saying: “Istanbul is the city that has become a dream for nations, conquerors and commanders for more than eight centuries. » He called for the liberation of Istanbul from what he described as “the oppression of the Republican People's Party (CHP)” by the end of March. In a direct criticism of the administration of current Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, President Erdogan described the last five years as a period of decline. “Of course, nothing remains of a period when half [the time] is spent skiing, half on vacation and the rest on the election campaign to overthrow the party leader,” he said. Reflecting on his administration's contributions, Erdogan said: “When we took over the leadership of Istanbul in 1994 and that of Turkey in 2002, we were guided by the same mission. We remain committed to the same principles to this day. Over the past 21 years, we have made $51 billion or $517 million in public investments in Istanbul. He called for engagement with the electorate, saying: “If you know of any citizens who are unsure, please contact them as soon as you return home. If people have grievances, we will resolve them; if they have any doubts or questions, we will provide them with information. the answers.” Erdogan stressed the urgency of addressing the city's recent decline, saying: “We will explain how our city has declined over the past five years.” We will make it clear that Istanbul cannot afford five more years of decline. to reach all Istanbul residents, making sure to win their hearts and their votes without leaving anyone behind.” In conclusion, Erdogan said: “I trust in the wisdom of all Istanbul residents, regardless of their political affiliation. I am convinced that on March 31, Istanbul will remain strong. » The rally involved extensive preparations, including road closures and the addition of public transportation services, allowing approximately 650,000 people to participate. Source: Writing

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkiyenewspaper.com/politics/21043 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos