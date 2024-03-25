Bhutan's king hails PM Modi's leadership, credits him for India's bright future

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi received the 'Order of Druk Gyalpo', Bhutan's highest civilian honour, which he dedicated to India's 140 million people.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan showered his admiration, calling him an “outstanding leader” and emphasizing that nations need such leaders to progress and prosper.

In a video greeting, King Wangchuk highlighted that India has paved the way for a bright and prosperous future and Bhutan celebrates and honors India's achievements.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has not only achieved remarkable successes over the past decade, but has also paved the way for a bright and prosperous future. We applaud and rejoice in India's achievements. Countries need exceptional leaders to progress and thrive, but such leaders are rare. To find an exceptional leader, one must demonstrate compassion, deep dedication to the country and a willingness to dedicate oneself entirely to serving the country,” he said.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has not only achieved remarkable successes over the past decade, but has also paved the way for a bright and prosperous future. We applaud and rejoice in India's achievements. Countries need exceptional leaders to progress and thrive, but such leaders are rare. To find an exceptional leader, one must demonstrate compassion, deep dedication to the country and a willingness to dedicate oneself entirely to serving the country,” he said.

“A leader does not exercise power for himself, but to bring about substantial change with the unwavering support of the people. In my opinion, Prime Minister Modi embodies these qualities. ” he added.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Modi for his visit to Bhutan despite his busy schedule.

In a post on X, Tobgay said, “A big thank you to my brother, PM @narendramodi Ji, for visiting us. Neither his busy schedule nor the bad weather could prevent him from keeping his promise to visit us. This must be the #ModiKaGuarantee phenomenon! »

Tobgay's remarks came as Prime Minister Modi concluded his two-day state visit to Bhutan on Saturday.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi received the 'Order of Druk Gyalpo', Bhutan's highest civilian honour, which he dedicated to India's 140 million people. He expressed hope that relations between New Delhi and Thimphu would continue to grow, thereby benefiting the citizens of both nations.

“It is with great humility that I accept the Order of Druk Gyalpo. I thank HM the King of Bhutan for presenting this Prize. I dedicate it to the 140 million people of India. I am also confident that India-Bhutan relations will continue to grow and benefit our citizens,” PM Modi posted on X.

Prime Minister Modi was only the fourth person in total to receive this title and the first foreign dignitary. In accordance with the established system of ranking and precedence, the Order of Druk Gyalpo was founded as the highest honor for life's achievement. This is the highest rank among all orders, decorations and medals of Bhutan.

Prime Minister Modi left for New Delhi early on Saturday. To bid farewell to Prime Minister Modi at the airport, King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay paid a special visit.

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck was congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the kind gesture.

Along with his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister Modi officially inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital on Saturday. Tobgay expressed his gratitude to the Indian government for providing full funds for the construction of the modern hospital.

At the Tashichho Dzong Palace in Thimphu, Prime Minister Modi called on Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the distinctive and distinct relations between Bhutan and India throughout the meeting.

(With contributions from the agency)