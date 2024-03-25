Our colonial heritage at the Wereldmuseum

Susie Protschky

In 2023, the Tropenmuseum Amsterdam was renamed Wereldmuseum Amsterdam. Its partner museums in Leiden and Rotterdam have also been renamed Museums of the World. The name change is the latest in a long history of reinventions by three institutions of colonial origin collecting and conducting research in Indonesia, the Caribbean and Suriname. Recently, World Museums have been at the forefront of more critical approaches to the Netherlands' colonial past, including returning looted objects from Indonesia. As of 2023, these include hundreds of objects known as the Lombok Treasure taken during the Dutch military conquest of Lombok in 1894, and a keris (dagger) taken during the violent enslavement of Klungkung (Bali ) in 1908, among others.

Reckoning with our colonial heritage

Last year also saw the premiere of the new semi-permanent exhibition at the Wereldmuseum in Amsterdam, Our colonial heritage. The first time I went to see it, I had no one there other than a group of local elementary school-age kids at a summer camp. They were a cross-section of multi-ethnic Amsterdam, from diverse Asian, Afro-Caribbean and European backgrounds. I joined them in the anteroom to see the Bibi Fadlallas film Prologue to a Nation, broadcast on two large screens.

The film, which frames the entire exhibition, shows visibly diverse peoples symbolizing the postcolonial communities of the Netherlands planting the flags of their different nations of origin in a typically Dutch dune landscape. We see Dutch officials talking about the state's responsibility for colonialism. Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema acknowledges city's historic role in slavery (2021). King Willem Alexander apologizes to Indonesian President Joko Widodo for extreme violence by Dutch forces during the Indonesian National Revolution (194549) (2020). Former Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologizes for the same (2022). Then, a woman of color asks ordinary people on the streets of Amsterdam: What does our colonial heritage mean to you? A young Indo-European woman talks about her search for identity within a community displaced from her country of origin for several generations. Two middle-aged white men say empire used to mean pride, and now it's about shame. A young Indo-Ghanaian talks about his early awareness of being a mixed-race child in the Netherlands.

I watched the kids watch the movie. As they detached themselves, one by one, to enter the rest of the exhibition, I wondered: did they see themselves in this film just now? How did they perceive the perspectives of others and how, as they grow, will they answer this question: what does our colonial heritage mean to you?

Over several visits since, the exhibition has made me think of my childhood in Australia, a country where colonialism is not of the past but of the present. This got me thinking about how history has changed over my twenty years of teaching and researching colonialism in Indonesia. I can't help but think about how colonial history is perceived today in the Netherlands, a country grappling with its past as a violent colonizer, among diverse people whose community backgrounds, grievances and pride are mixed up in this history of slavery and global imperialism. Perhaps especially since the 2023 Dutch national elections, which saw the largest vote go to far-right Geert Wilders, who wants to withdraw the official Dutch apology for slavery and colonial violence.

Poster advertising our exhibition on colonial heritage /Kate McGregor

The exhibition's provocative aim is to confront visitors with their own positions on belonging, community, identity and shared burdens as well as inspirations from the past. The curators fit Indonesia into a complex history of Dutch colonialism that stretched across time and space, from the early 17th to the late 20th centuries, from West and South Africa to Japan , Taiwan, India, Australia, Suriname, the Caribbean and the Netherlands. The exhibition invites visitors to think about what your position in these connected times and places? It deploys objects, images, narratives and questions that explicitly demand reflection, recognition and even change on the part of the viewer from perspectives they might take for granted.

Decolonial memory work

Our colonial heritage is a consciously didactic exercise in decolonial memory work, one could even say activism. This is certainly how its critics will frame and oppose it: as a woke exercise in emphasizing a divided past and present. Some visitors will not appreciate museums emphasizing the controversial, oppressive and unjust aspects of a modern world built on empires, rather than extolling the glorious progress of nations like Indonesia and the Netherlands. Others might find themselves challenged to broaden their personal perspectives and, perhaps, their political attention, seeing new connections between Indonesia and other parts of the former Dutch empire, in a way which offers alternative forms of solidarity based on local and global historical awareness.

For example, the exhibition suggests how land grabbing and ecological collapse in present-day Indonesia have their origins in colonial-era agricultural and mining plantations, both locally and further afield, in the networks linking the Netherlands, the Antilles and Suriname. This shows how slavery and the forced movement of people were even greater in Asia, numerically, than in the Atlantic. Forms of unfree labor not only flourished in both regions after the abolition of slavery, but remain fundamental to the current economic development of Indonesia, the Netherlands and the world as a whole.

The exhibition recognizes the enormous creative energy and almost incomprehensible human cost of resistance to colonialism. It also challenges simple chronologies of decolonization. In the section on Indonesian independence, for example, the visual narrative ends not in 1949, but with a photograph of a 1962 demonstration in Manokwari (West Papua) regarding the transfer of sovereignty from Dutch New Guinea to Indonesia. The image provokes reflections on the prolonged end of Dutch rule and the rise of new dynamics of colonization and resistance that have plagued the Republic of Indonesia since its creation.

Structured chronologically and thematically, Our Colonial Inheritance moves through broad topics that distinguish strands of Indonesian history. It constantly reintegrates these elements into the global fabric of colonial trade, slavery and unfree labor, environmental exploitation, racism, subjugation and resistance, war, independence movements, refugees and post-war migration, identity and culture, and remembers, celebrates and commemorates heritage.

The exhibition consistently connects perspectives from the past with current perspectives and connects recurring experiences of exploitation and oppression with resistance and resilience. It combines the museum's material collections, which once formed the foundation of Dutch colonial trade, science and culture, with two other elements. First, there is the explicit invitation to viewers to reflect on their own positions on the past and their current conceptions of community. Second, the work of contemporary artists reflecting on colonialism. This last approach gives wonderful ideas. For example, the common legend of royal ancestors between Indo-Europeans and Afro-Caribbeans/Surinamese in the Netherlands. The spectacular series of self-portraits by artist Thania Petersen, I am royalgive form to fantasies of action and grace that obscure unease with the patriarchal and racialized dynamics that shaped European men's intimate relationships with local women, and thus the limited agency of the nyai (concubine) in Indonesia colonial.

Detail of the “Overseas Wealth” room, exhibited in “Our Colonial Heritage” / Rick Mandoeng, reproduced with permission from the Wereweldmuseum, Amsterdam

Our colonial heritage recovers as relics of violence historical objects, images and figures that were once considered neutral or symbols of Dutch imperial glory. Dutch armor and weapons from the time of Jan Pieterszoon Coen's conquest of Banda are presented as remnants of the genocide that drove survivors to the Kei Islands, where descendants of that atrocity can still be found today. A seemingly innocuous portrait of the deposed Raja of Lombok, Anak Agung Gede Ngurah Karangasem, whom the Dutch exiled to Batavia with his household, turns out to be a trophy photograph symbolizing his enslavement. Items looted during the Dutch looting of the royal palaces are reported to be on the list for future repatriation to Indonesia.

Blind spots

Sometimes the exhibition is aimed too much at a local audience. Dutch-language wall text quoting activists and politicians excludes foreign visitors. There is a tension in the exhibition between the recognition of slavery in Asia and Atlantic slavery being given a distinct space. While the exhibition clearly represents the hybrid cultures emerging from Javanese indentured laborers transported to Suriname, it neglects the communities whose descendants in contemporary Indonesia (Javanese and Sumatran Chinese, for example) were born from the same circumstances. Indonesia does not benefit from the same sensitivity and depth of knowledge as the objects and images chronicling the movement of people through trade and unfree labor networks in Suriname and the Caribbean.

The exhibition also evades or simplifies the ways in which colonialism co-opted existing Indonesian elites or new actors into structures of government and commerce, and glosses over the pressing incentives for local communities to participate in land clearing or trade. human flesh. At the same time, the details of the shows are often overwhelming. The cacophony of objects, overly educational wall texts, films, screens and sounds accessible via QR codes create a sensory overload. Given the content, which frequently evokes, describes, or shows violence and suffering, getting to the final room is intellectually and emotionally exhausting. But maybe that's a good thing.

The future that the colonized fought and died for was fraught with uncertainty and conflict. Communities rebuilt after transportation, displacement, and war were the work of many hands and minds. This is perhaps also how the fullness of this past should be represented.

Susie Protschky ([email protected]) is professor of world political history at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.

Inside Indonesia 155: January-March 2024