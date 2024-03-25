Donald Trump lashes out over Fox News coverage of $454 million debt





Donald Trump is unhappy with how Fox News is covering its looming $454 million debt, plus interest on payments due Monday. Trump did not name the offending show, but on Sunday afternoon he wrote on Truth Social that the debt in question should be $ZERO.

Trump's entire message reads: “I don't like the way Fox News is reporting the Letitia James election interference scam.” They don't want to discuss the ridiculousness of the $450 million fine imposed on corrupt judges.

This should be $ZERO. The only fraud was the crooked judge's valuation of Mar-a-Lago at $18,000,000 in order to aid his already thoroughly debunked narrative. They should pay me damages for what they did, and they ultimately will. THESE ARE NOT THE PEOPLE WHO MADE AMERICA GREAT, THESE ARE THE PEOPLE WHO DESTROY AMERICA!

It's unclear how much of this anger was at Fox News against New York Judge and Attorney General Letitia James, but it seemed to have something for everyone.

Trump's son Eric also appeared on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Baritiromo earlier Sunday. He told the host: “Every single person when I came up to them and asked if I could get a half a billion dollar bail Maria, they were laughing. They were laughing.

He also reiterated the Trump family's belief that Mar-a-Lago, the Republican candidates' base in Florida, was undervalued by the judge in the Trump case in New York.

Trump himself repeated this claim early Sunday morning, also on Truth Social. He wrote: The judge in the AG case fraudulently undervalued MAR-A-LAGO at $18,000,000 IN ORDER TO CREATE HIS FALSE NARRATIVE. HE IS GROSSLY INCOMPETENT AND CORRUPT! I shouldn't have been fined.

The network also shared online a clip of members of Congress from both the Democratic and Republican parties reacting to the potential seizure of Trump's assets.

Despite his apparent concern about the monstrous debt and how it will be paid, Trump will spend Sunday evening at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. As he explained, he will receive THE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY & THE SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY.

I WON BOTH! Trump continued. A large and talented squad, a BIG and difficult course, made the game very exciting. The qualifiers and matches were incredible. A large and distinguished group will be there this evening. Very exciting, thank you!!!

If Trump fails to secure bail to pay his fine, a host of his assets could potentially be seized. These include houses, helicopters, buildings and even his plane. James is likely to ask New York banks to freeze Trump's accounts before seizing properties, experts noted.

The property foreclosure process is more complex, CNN reported. Once a property is identified in New York, prosecutors will give the sheriff's office an enforcement order. The sheriff will then post a notice about the property in three different locations. AG James' office will also be required to announce the notice four times. After that, the property will be put up for public auction 63 days later. Seizing properties in other states would be an even more complicated task.

