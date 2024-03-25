Donald Trump must find $712 million by tonight in a civil fraud case. Here's what happens if it fails





Donald Trump owes the state of New York a huge amount of money and he's running out of time to pay it back.

After a judgment against him in a civil fraud case, the former US president was told he had about a month to pay US$450 million ($712 million).

But recent court filings indicate he has yet to come up with the money. And the deadline to get the money back expires tonight.

If he does not submit the full amount by Monday (local time), New York State will have the power to freeze his bank accounts and begin the process of seizing his assets.

But what began as a threat to Donald Trump's business and personal wealth has turned into political uncertainty.

The former president is the presumptive Republican nominee in November's presidential race and has long claimed he is at the center of a Democratic witch hunt.

A question that now arises is how Trump would use this bill payment to mobilize his supporters ahead of the election.

This is what we know about the lawsuit against Trump and his battle to pay a big bill.

Exactly how much does Trump owe?

He owes a lot of money.

A judge in a New York civil fraud case fined the former president more than $350 million after he and his co-defendants inflated the value of his real estate portfolio to deceive insurers and investors.

The final penalty is based on the calculation of the amount of money Trump made from the fraud, which includes money he saved by getting cheaper loans and profits he got from certain real estate deals .

The total amount was subject to interest, which quickly climbed to $464 million.

On February 23, the businessman had 30 days to return the money.

For every day Trump was unable to raise the money, the total amount he owed increased by $111,000 due to a 9% annual interest rate applied to the bond until its payment.

The deadline for cash payment ends March 25.

If he does not pay the sum, Trump's bank accounts could be frozen and the Trump Organization's assets seized by the state.

Why does he owe so much?

Trump must pay the money or post bail before he can appeal a civil fraud verdict handed down against him and his adult sons in February.

New York Attorney General Letitia James accused the Trump family of illegally exaggerating the value of its commercial properties, including golf clubs, hotels and apartment buildings.

Letitia James says she will first take over Donald Trump's Seven Springs estate in New York. (The Washington Post via Getty Images: Johnny Milano)

As a result, according to James, Trump was able to make more money, thus profiting from this fraud.

The judge hearing the case ruled that he had lied about his wealth to obtain better loans from banks and insurers.

His image as a wealthy and savvy businessman who developed a massive real estate empire with a small loan from his father helped propel him to global stardom, and ultimately the White House.

Trump appealed the verdict. However, he was ordered to pay bail covering the full amount in order to suspend the execution of the judgment.

An appeal bond is a form of security paid to ensure that the person who won the case is able to recover if the defendant loses the appeal.

The problem for Trump is that $464 million is a huge amount of money and almost no one, not even Trump himself, has that amount.

What did he do to try to get it?

Trump and his associates appear to have gone to great lengths to find the money.

In their court filing last week, Trump's lawyers said they contacted 30 different bail bond companies to help pay the fine.

Donald Trump complained on Truth Social that finding the money to allow him to appeal was “VERY EXPENSIVE.” (Reuters: Sam Wolfe)

The idea is that a company would post a bond to the court, ensuring Trump would be able to pay the full amount if the decision was upheld on appeal.

But Trump's lawyers said “very few bail bond companies would consider bail of this magnitude.”

“No one has ever seen a connection of this magnitude,” Trump’s son Eric told Fox News.

“Every single person, when I came to them and said, 'Hey, can I get a half-billion dollar bond?' They were laughing. The executives of the big insurance companies had never seen anything this big.”

The remaining “handful” of bail bond companies contacted by attorneys for bail said they would only accept cash or cash equivalents, according to filings.

The main sticking point for Trump in these negotiations is that, although he is worth a lot of money, he does not appear to have enough cash on hand to pay the full amount.

The New York Times reports that it has not been able to verify Trump's exact net worth, but records and interviews show that he recently had more than $350 million in cash as well as stock and other investments that he could sell quickly.

Trump's activities are related to real estate, which means that his organization also owns various lands and properties.

His associates may have hoped those properties could be used as collateral to obtain the bond, but, according to filings, the bonding companies said they would not accept “hard assets such as real estate in guarantee “.

In response to the filing by Trump's lawyers, the attorney general's office said Trump could have used the properties as collateral even without bail.

“If the defendants were truly incapable of providing an undertaking, they should at a minimum have consented to their real estate interests being held by [the] Supreme Court to enforce the judgment or otherwise should have given security over real property of sufficient value to secure payment of the entire judgment,” the filing states.

What happens if he can't get it on time?

Trump's legal team asked the appeals court to waive the bond requirement entirely, which it has not yet done.

Trump must raise the money by Monday March 25, which is in the early hours of Tuesday in Australia.

If he misses the deadline, New York State Attorney General Letitia James could immediately begin seizing some of his assets.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James said winning the civil fraud case against Donald Trump was a “huge victory” for the state. (Reuters: Brendan McDermid)

In her court filings, she indicated she would first go after Trump's Seven Springs estate and his golf course in Westchester County, New York.

But the U.S. appeals court typically only issues its rulings on Wednesdays and Fridays, according to the Washington Post.

So it's possible that James will wait 24 hours to see what the court says before ordering his sheriffs to begin seizing assets.

What does this mean for Trump's political campaign?

There is also uncertainty about the impact this will have on Trump's political campaign, and questions about whether he might seek to obtain money from foreign lenders.

When asked whether Trump could legally acquire money from billionaires or people overseas, Melissa Murray, a professor at New York University, said the Republican nominee should disclose those assets and how they were secured.

“There are certainly many requirements in terms of federal law regarding receiving money from foreign intermediaries,” she told ABC News America.

“This is a major problem for the [political] campaign. That could be seen in some ways as a campaign contribution and then you would have to think about all these different types of legalities.

“I think it's a lot more difficult here. I mean the easiest option facing Donald Trump is the prospect of bankruptcy, but again, that's an unappealing prospect for someone one who claims to be a successful businessman on the campaign trail.”

On Friday morning, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had “ALMOST FIVE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS IN CASH.”

But Chris Kise, a lawyer for Trump, later clarified that the former president was referring to “money reported on his campaign disclosure forms and that he accumulated over years of owning and managing successful businesses.”

Money apparently did not refer to the cash in his hand.

