Donald Trump says he doesn't own the Republican Party





Former President Donald Trump on Sunday attempted to misrepresent a recent election analysis in which a strategist suggested the Republican Party was “the party of Trump.”

Trump made the comment on Truth Social, his social media platform, in response to a Fox News article published Saturday about the recent primary election in Ohio. In the GOP race, businessman Bernie Moreno handily secured the party's nomination for a U.S. Senate race that will see him take on longtime incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown.

Moreno claimed victory over his closest rival in the runoff, State Sen. Matt Dolan, as well as Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. His success has been largely attributed to the support he received from Trump, who won the Buckeye State in the last two general elections. Speaking to Fox News about the article shared by the former president, Moreno called Trump's support “the most powerful endorsement in modern political history.”

“There’s never been anything like this before – there probably won’t be anything like this after,” Moreno said, later adding: “I want to thank President Trump for everything he’s done for me, for this campaign, for his unwavering support. to bear with honor my support of President Trump.”

Former President Donald Trump is seen in front of the New York State Supreme Court on December 7, 2023, in New York.

Elsewhere in the article, Fox News also cited a comment from Ryan Williams, whom the outlet described as a “veteran Republican strategist and communicator.”

“This is Trump’s party and his support in the contested primaries proved helpful, but it’s not a lock,” Williams said.

In his post sharing the article on Truth Social, Trump attempted to exert influence over the party by writing, “No, it's the American Party! »

Despite this assertion, the evidence suggests that Trump's standing outside his Republican base among Americans overall is far from great. According to the official average of polls favorable to the former president from polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight, Trump has an overall unfavorable rating of 52.8 percent, more than 10 points higher than his favorable rating of 42.6 percent. .

Trump also faced low approval ratings throughout his time in the White House, with Gallup data showing his rating never rose above 49% and dropped as low as 34% just before leaving his office. functions in 2021.

A number of Trump-backed candidates in national elections across the country notably failed to face their Democratic rivals in the 2022 midterm elections, sowing doubt for many about the effectiveness of Trump's political influence. Ohio, however, was a state with a notable exception that year, with J.D. Vance winning a Senate seat thanks to the former president's support.

Trump is nonetheless the Republican Party's presumptive 2024 nominee for president and is expected to face the presumptive Democratic nominee, incumbent President Joe Biden. Biden has faced similar popularity struggles throughout his first term, and current polls generally show him neck-and-neck with Trump heading into the general election.

Newsweek contacted the Biden campaign by email Sunday afternoon for comment.

