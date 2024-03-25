Trump news today: Donald goes after Truth Social as deadline approaches to offer $464 million bail – live





Trump lawyer Alina Habba doesn't rule out seeking $464 million in bonds from wealthy Russian or Saudi donors.

A day before the deadline to post his $464 million bail, Donald Trump claimed he had nearly $500 million in cash, although his own lawyers told a New York court that he couldn't find the money.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly claimed that he is worth several billion dollars, with much of that value tied to the Trump Organization and its marquee real estate holdings.

Ahead of the Monday, March 25 deadline to post the mammoth bail, the former president said in an all-caps post on his social media platform Truth Social that he had secured nearly $500 million through his hard work, his talent and his luck.

This substantial sum was intended for his presidential campaign, he said Friday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is preparing to seize Mr. Trump's assets if he fails to post $464 million bail at his fraud trial in Manhattan.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's Truth Social platform, launched in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack, is heading to Wall Street as shareholders of his social media platform voted to take the company public. 'business.

Key PointsShow Latest Update 1711341900Who will be Trump's running mate?

While Donald Trump's nomination to the Republican National Committee (RNC) is almost formally assured, all eyes are on who the former president will choose as his running mate in his race for the White House.

Already, rumors are swirling about Mr. Trump's short list of potential options, almost all of which are people who have supported Mr. Trump and denounced the results of the 2020 election, despite ample evidence that they have not been stolen.

It's unclear when Mr. Trump will announce his decision, but he revealed Mike Pence as his running mate in July 2016, before his annual RNC convention.

Here are the potential options:

Ariana BaioMarch 25, 2024 04:45

17113347546 January: NCIS actor charged in Capitol riot

An actor who appeared on NCIS and The Rookie has been arrested for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Nolan Freeman spent about 28 minutes inside the Capitol, after entering through a broken window alongside other Donald Trump supporters that day, according to a charging document revealed by Politico.

Mr. Freeman was tracked down as part of an FBI investigation into all of the former president's supporters involved in the riots, seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 25, 2024 02:45

1711327554Prison and Combinations: Lev Parnas predicts what's on the horizon for ex-Trump and Giuliani allies

Prison and jumpsuits, he said. They will be cellmates for the rest of their lives.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 25, 2024 00:45

1711323900As rumors abound about a possible vice-presidential choice, here is the story of Trump and Rubio's feuds.

The Florida senator suggested Thursday that he and the former president had buried the hatchet, appearing open to the opportunity to become Mr. Trump's number two, if elected.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 24, 2024 11:45 p.m.

1711320354Trump lashes out as time runs out on his $464 million bond payment

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 24, 2024 10:45 p.m.

1711316700Conman Trump will rely on the RNC for his legal bills

Despite promises that the Republican National Committee would not pay Donald Trump's long list of legal bills, the Republican Party's top fundraising body appears ready to do so.

An invitation to a fundraiser in Palm Beach, Fla., next month shows that the Save America political action committee, which largely serves as a bank for the former president's legal team, will receive a large part of the profits.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 24, 2024 9:45 p.m.

1711315714Trump attacks Fox News over NY AG coverage

The former president wrote this afternoon:

I don't like the way FoxNews is reporting the Letitia James election interference scam. They don't want to discuss the ridiculousness of the $450 million fine imposed on corrupt judges. This should be $ZERO. The only fraud was the crooked judge's valuation of Mar-a-Lago at $18,000,000 in order to aid his already thoroughly debunked narrative. They should pay me damages for what they did, and they ultimately will. THESE ARE NOT THE PEOPLE WHO MADE AMERICA GREAT, THESE ARE THE PEOPLE WHO DESTROY AMERICA!

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 24, 2024 9:28 p.m.

1711314293Watch: Eric Trump Says His $500M Bail Request Sparked Laughs

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 24, 2024 9:04 p.m.

1711313154Biden and Trump win Louisiana presidential primary

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won Louisiana's primaries on Saturday, collecting more delegates after already clinching their party's nominations.

Biden also appeared in the Missouri Democratic primary, the results of which are not expected to be released until next week.

None of the races were pending. Biden and Trump have already beaten their main competitors. But primary elections are still closely watched by insiders for turnout and signs of voter protest.

For Biden, some liberals are expressing anger at Israel's war against Hamas following the militant groups' October 7 attack. More than 30,000 people, two-thirds of them women and children, have reportedly been killed by Gaza authorities since the launch of the Israeli offensive. A protest movement launched by Michigan's Arab-American communities has spread to several other states.

Trump is the dominant figure in his party and has clinched a third consecutive Republican nomination. But he faces dissent from people concerned about the immense legal danger he faces or critical of his tenure in the White House, which ended shortly after the Jan. 6 insurrection staged by his supporters and fueled by his false theories of election fraud.

Saturday's primary was the first presidential race held by the Missouri Democratic Party since a new law took effect in August 2022. Louisiana's primary, meanwhile, comes nearly four years after the state was the first to postpone its primaries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

1711309500Trump Tower has seen it all…

…but could it now fall into the hands of one of Trump's worst enemies?

Joe Sommerlad takes a look at the historic building:

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 24, 2024 7:45 p.m.

