China 'trying to undermine our democracy' – as MPs should be warned of new cyberattacks | Political news

China is “threatening to undermine our democracy”, a senior Conservative has claimed – as MPs should be warned of a new wave of cyberattacks.

Sky News understands that a small group of MPs and peers should be informed of recent attempts to infiltrate their 'digital presence' – while MPs in general should be warned by the Deputy Prime Minister that Beijing is responsible for these intrusions.

Speaking to Sky News this morning, Alicia Kearns, chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, called on the Government to be more open about its strategy for the country.

She said: “The government has a strategy on Chinabut it is a classified level.

“My question to the government, my challenge to it, is how do businesses, how does civil society, how do the thousands, the tens of thousands of civil servants who do not work at the classified level, know what decision they should make to power can contribute to our national security.

“It is not the government alone that is responsible for national security. So we need to do much more as Chinese attacks continue.”

She added: “I suffered cyberattacks on my emails, which originated from China.

“The threat is real, they are trying to undermine our democracy.

“And if we don’t have a public strategy that the whole country can rally behind, we will have gaps in our resilience and that will make us vulnerable.”

Ms Kearns' warnings follow reports in the Sunday Times that Alison Giles, Parliament's director of security, is set to brief former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative minister of Education Tim Loughton, his counterpart Lord Alton of Liverpool and SNP MP Stewart McDonald.

All are critics of the Chinese government and are members of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), a group of lawmakers from around the world that investigates Beijing's activities.

Relations between the UK and China have undergone a remarkable about-face By Matthew Thompson, Political Correspondent It wasn't supposed to be this way. As Parliament prepares for another day of ominous warnings about China's malign influence, it is worth taking a brief look back at the halcyon days of 2015. Then Chancellor George Osborne landed in Beijing promising a “golden decade” for Sino-British relations. Shortly afterwards, Prime Minister David Cameron spoke with Xi Jinping over a pint in an English pub. It was a time of warm words and open doors. China has started to play a significant role in major UK infrastructure projects such as 5G and nuclear power plants. And yet, in less than ten years, Chinese participation in 5G has been abandoned; MI5 has exposed a suspected Chinese spy working in Parliament, and the Intelligence and Security Committee has warned that China is “prolifically and aggressively” targeting the UK. It would be fair to say that the “golden decade” has lost some of its luster. Tomorrow we expect to hear that China is also carrying out cyberattacks against sitting MPs. Lord Cameron, now Foreign Secretary, will meet Conservative MPs to discuss their concerns on issues including China. It’s a remarkable about-face. Some accuse Cameron and his successors of naivety. The Americans in particular, who have warned of the threats to the national security of the United Kingdom. A more charitable interpretation would be that it is worth trying to tie China more closely to the liberal international order. But the Chinese have a phrase: “Honey in the mouth, a dagger in the stomach”. It was first used to describe a treacherous courtier from the Tang dynasty who lived over a thousand years ago. But perhaps its lessons should have been heeded much more recently.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden addresses the Speaker's office to make a statement to Parliament on China, and Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron is due to brief the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers on Monday evening .

This is the latest development in a tougher attitude from the UK towards China.



Last year, a parliamentary worker was arrested on suspicion of espionage for the benefit of the countryand in 2022, the head of MI5 warned alongside his FBI counterpart that China represented a “game-changing challenge”.

We are far from the “golden age” announced by the then Prime Minister, Lord Cameron, between the United Kingdom and China alongside Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping in 2015.

Concerns have also been raised about how Chinese technology companies, like ByteDance, Tic Tac Or Huaweimanage data.

Ms Kearns added: “I have to be clear: this is the Chinese Communist Party, this is not the Chinese people, this is not in their interests.

“This is a Chinese Communist Party that is trying to achieve its goals at the expense of ours, and the reality is that it will continue to try to make us vulnerable by making us dependent on it at home, that it whether it’s data or technology.

“And they will continue to try to extract data with technologies like TikTok, and they will continue to try to undermine us by buying off allies around the world and rewriting the multilateral system.”

The Chinese embassy has been contacted for comment.