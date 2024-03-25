Top 10 World News: PM Modis Party Releases 5th List of Candidates, Ukraine Strikes Two Russian Warships, and More





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, the BJP, along with the Congress have released their fifth list of candidates ahead of the general elections. The list includes many notable personalities including some notable names from the Indian entertainment industry. In the ongoing war with Russia, Ukraine has launched attacks on the annexed Crimean Peninsula and claimed successful strikes against two large Russian landing ships and various infrastructure of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and expressed sincere condolences for the lives lost in the terrorist attack in Moscow.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: There are only a few weeks left until India's Lok Sabha elections begin on April 19. The elections will be held in seven phases and the counting of votes will take place on June 4. Assam's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the elections, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will lead over 100 rallies across the state's 14 constituencies. Ukraine launched attacks on the annexed Crimean peninsula on Sunday (March 24) and said it had “successfully hit” two large Russian landing ships as well as a communications center and several infrastructures of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday (March 24) held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and expressed his deepest condolences over the loss of lives in the Moscow terrorist attack. Three armed men attempted to attack the police station in Yerevan, the Armenian capital, on Sunday March 24, the country's Interior Ministry said. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the name 'Shiv Shakti' for the Chandrayaan 3 moon landing site six months ago, it has now been officially recognized by the internationally recognized organization responsible for naming the objects celestial. China's coast guard on Saturday (March 23) used water cannons against Philippine ships attempting to deliver supplies to troops at an outpost in the West Philippine Sea, which Beijing considers the South China Sea. The terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall near Moscow on Friday (March 22), which left at least 133 people dead, may have been carried out by several branches of the Islamic State (IS), South China reported Morning Post (SCMP). Sunday, March 22, citing security analysts. Earlier, ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, the group's Amaq agency said on Telegram. Irish politician and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, who has been a prominent figure in the Fine Gael party, is set to take on the role of Irish Prime Minister and will be the youngest in the role as the leadership race ends with his emergence as the only candidate. He was a Teachta Dala (TD), a member of the lower house of the Oireachtas (the Irish Parliament). Kate Middleton and Prince William are grateful for the love and support they received after going public with the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis. A day after Kate's video message was shared, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said the future king and queen were touched by the response they had received from around the world. Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered their first win of the new IPL campaign by defeating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in front of a packed crowd at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday (March 24). Chasing a tough target of 194, the Giants fell short by 20 runs despite a late charge from Nicholas Pooran who remained unbeaten on 64 off 41 deliveries.

