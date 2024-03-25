Canadian miners need capital, but only China is stepping up, diplomat says

After more than a decade of aggressive expansion, China today stands out, by some margin, as the world's largest mining and financial producer. It's the principal minor aluminum, coal, gold, magnesium, tin, zinc, manganese, tungsten, phosphate, nitrogen, potash and other essential minerals.

Canada, once a leading force in the mining sector despite its small population size and limited investment pool, now finds itself at the forefront. lower end of the top 10 global producers. Yet China seeks to leverage Canada's extensive mining network domestically and globally to advance its interests. With Canadian mining companies desperate for cash and the Canadian government showing little interest in investing clean money in the sector (especially compared to China), Chinese companies are taking advantage of their leadership position to invest in Canadian mining operations. Even taking into account recent government decisions Investment Canada Act (ICA) and the Critical Minerals StrategyChina has made Canadian efforts pale in comparison.

As part of Canada's goals to reduce Chinese economic influence in Canada, the Canadian government implemented the ICA in late 2023. The ICA gives the government the ability to review and reject any investment foreign if it is deemed not beneficial to the Canadian economy and society. , while promoting positive foreign investments. THE national security aspect of the ICA would be used to reject Chinese mining investments in Canada.

The ICA is complemented by the recent Critical Minerals Strategy, which aims to decouple Canada's mining supply chains from China and other adversarial countries, while boosting the Canadian and allied critical minerals sector. In accordance with these strategies, Canada order three Chinese companies will divest from their Canadian mining investments in November 2022, including two based in Hong Kong.

However, earlier this year, Zijin Mining purchased a 15 percent stake in the Canadian company Solaris, presenting a test of the ICA and the Critical Minerals Strategy. More recently, Chengdu-based Shenghe Resources acquired a stake in the Australian company Vital metals, which owns a rare earth mine in the Northwest Territories, a deal that included purchasing the mine's entire stock of rare earths. The Chinese group Simonine Resource Group also bought one of only two lithium mines in Manitoba in 2019, a decision that was not contested.

Jiangxi Copper, one of China's largest state-owned mining companies, also took over a the majority wins in First Quantum Minerals, a Canadian company, in November 2023, which until recently operated a copper mine in Coln, Panama, worth more than 5 percent of Panama's total gross domestic product, as well as other major mines in Latin America, Africa and elsewhere.

The State Chinese investment company is also the largest shareholder in Teck Resources and Ivanhoe Mines, both based in Vancouver.

The ICA has yet to make a dent in these investments.

These strategies won't really work until there are serious efforts to attract domestic and allied capital to Canada's desperately needed mining sector. The Canadian government and mining companies are stuck in a difficult position: while they may not agree with China's ideological or geopolitical position, China is the world leader in mining and has the energy and money needed to support domestic industry. Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson even went so far as to say that, of course, Canada will continue to trade with China, [and] part of this could involve trading in essential minerals.

China has developed a leading role as a financier in the country, a role which has further increased since Xi Jinping came to power in 2017. 2012. In the 12 years since, China was the most aggressive financier of mining operations in the world, having invested $1.3 trillion in more than 20,000 projects in 165 middle- and low-income countries. THE first case Chinese mining investments in Canada took place in February 2012, when the company Cameco received considerable Chinese investments before experiencing record profits in the first quarter of the same year. Later in September, Canada signed a Agreement on the Promotion and Protection of Foreign Investments with China, which could stimulate Chinese mining investments in Canada.

Today, China has ties with more than two dozen Canadian mining companies with interests in critical minerals. This has not been without controversy. In 2016, a CBC report highlighted that Canada was making progress too rosy investment arguments to China in the mining sector, with Canada exaggerating its mining sector and economic incentives to attract Chinese investment.

However, with a growing need for capital and facing few alternatives, Canadian mining companies continue to accept Chinese financing and investment. As global demand for essential minerals increases, many Canadian mining companies and the Canadian government have been unable to meet this demand. Businesses, especially small and medium-sized businesses, are barely profitable and face difficulties in attracting investments. Mining, in an increasingly unpredictable geopolitical environment and where anti-mining protests are so frequent and disruptive, is a risky and expensive business.

China, however, with its almost unlimited liquidity and ambitious elite class, is happy to fill the void. In 2023, Chinese investment in the metals and mining sectors will reach a record level. record $19.4 billionan increase of 158 percent compared to 2022with the Chinese rare earth element mining sector being responsible for 60 percent of all production.

In general, China accounted for about 28 percent of all mining production in 2020, and this share will only increase. China is the largest producer in the world of electric vehicles, batteries, solar panels and wind turbines, and its mining power helps support this production.

Mining, particularly of critical minerals, is extremely important to Canada's economic, energy, geopolitical and security interests, but Canada has few alternatives. Despite the death of Inflation Reduction Act In the United States, and due to critical minerals financing opportunities from the Department of Energy and Department of Defense, investment is not arriving at the levels needed to make things happen. The Biden administration has implemented programs such as the China Export Program and processing through the U.S. Export-Import Bank to stem the bleeding, but China maintains its comparative advantage in this sector and the lack of Western private investment conspire against significant disruption. to its pole position.

There are still some policy alternatives that Canada and its allies have not tried. Promoting domestic investment through public economic measures could enable a greater flow of capital into the Canadian mining sector. Options could include the federal government encouraging share buybacksor by providing cheap loans to mining investors, such as Inflation Reduction Act made for the WE. It could establish strategic reserves of critical minerals similar to oil reserves organized through the International Energy Agency.

It would also help to make the regulatory process around mining, which on average it takes years, even decades, and is faster, cheaper, and easier to navigate. It would also make investments less risky, given the shorter time horizons they would need before commencing operations, which can sometimes cause commodity prices to fluctuate (and therefore profits to fluctuate).

Encouraging other, friendlier foreign players, such as the United States or Australia, to invest in the Canadian mining sector could also be another considerable option. If Canada could negotiate some sort of mining or investment agreement beyond existing free trade agreements, it could boost bilateral mining cooperation. Lowering regulatory barriers to entry for foreign investment from allied countries like the United States and Australia would help a lot. The leaders of the Canadian mining sector themselves are ask for it.

The United States and Australia have already expressed concerns against Chinese dominance in the mining and critical minerals sectors, and opposed China's acquisition of Western mining operations. Yet the lack of foreign capital outside of China has made change difficultand other countries will need to step up their efforts if they are to play a greater role in the future of the mining sector, particularly given the global demand for critical minerals. should increase. This type of public support and multilateral cooperation could well be the key to greater energy independence.

This article was originally published by the Macdonald-Laurier Institute and is reproduced with permission.