AKP candidate Zmir campaigns at university with 'encouraged' attendance

Driver Ozan / Wall of newspapers Deniz Yücel, a deputy for the Aegean province of Izmir from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), criticized on March 23 the involvement of government officials in the campaigns of AKP mayoral candidates. He targeted the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) Izmir mayoral candidate Hamza Dağ for attending a panel at Ege Public University alongside government officials and astronaut Alper Gezeravcı, who became the first Turkish astronaut to visit the International Space Station in 2017. at the end of January. It appears that the president of the university sent a note to all departments requesting that they be present at the event and that students present be given time off for one of their courses, according to report by the daily Cumhuriyet Aegean. The students felt compelled to attend the presentation because of the president's memo, the CHP lawmaker said. Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır was also present at the event. Yücel said state officials could not attend campaign events in support of a political party. “The AKP not only mobilized all of its deputies for local election campaigns, but also used public universities as campaign centers, subjecting hundreds of students and academics to its political propaganda,” Yücel said. He stressed that all these cases violated all the principles of fair elections. The AKP has been running a full-fledged campaign for the upcoming local elections on March 31, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan personally appearing at campaign rallies of his party's candidates across the country. At the same time, the public broadcaster TRT has further unbalanced the playing field for opposition parties. The channel gave virtually no airtime to opposition party mayoral candidates, while giving the majority of its attention to media coverage of AKP President Erdoğan and his candidates. TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobacı, however, denied the allegations of unequal treatment and believed that Erdoğan's appearances as president and as AKP chairman should be differentiated in such a calculation. Meanwhile, Erdoğan uses his platform as president to campaign for the various AKP candidates, regardless of the nature of the event. On February 26, during the opening ceremony of a Ministry of Transportation project, he used his speech to criticize the current CHP mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem İmamoğlu. On February 3, he also acknowledged the government's underlying preferential treatment of AKP mayors by urging residents of earthquake-torn Hatay province to vote for the AKP candidate. AKP if they wish to benefit from appropriate services. “Did Hatay receive anything?” Now Hatay is miserable, she is poor,” the president asked, referring to the destitute state of the CHP-led province after the massive destruction caused by the earthquakes. (English version by Ayşenaz Toptaş)

