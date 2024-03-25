Imran Khan: Pakistan: Islamabad court orders production of Imran Khan and his wife on April 4





A district and sessions court in Islamabad on April 4 ordered the appearance of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

According to details, sessions court judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the bail pleas and issued production orders for Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi. PTI lawyer Khalid Yousaf Choudhary appeared before the court, where the court ordered the superintendent of Adiala jail to produce Imran Khan on April 4.

Earlier, the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad had acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in two vandalism cases filed against him, ARY News reported. Imran Khan was booked in two cases at Loohi Bheer and Sahala police stations during the party's long march in Islamabad. Judicial Magistrate Ayesha Kundi acquitted him in both cases.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the superintendent of Adiala Prison to hold virtual meetings between Imran Khan and his lawyers until the security issues are resolved.

As per the judgment, the Islamabad High Court said that Imran Khan's lawyer had said that they were not allowed to meet their client due to security concerns, according to ARY News report. PTI founder Imran Khan has faced over 100 cases since his ouster from office. He is currently lodged in Adiala jail after being convicted in cases of toshakhana, encryption and “illegal” marriage. Separately, a local court issued a production order against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and party chief Shah Mahmood Qureshi. , ordering Adiala prison authorities to present them in court by April 20, as reported by The International News.

The district and sessions court passed the production order while hearing a petition related to the Parliament attack case, which sought the presence of Khan and Qureshi in the court proceedings.

According to The International News, Khan's lawyer Naeem Panjotha presented his arguments before Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas, who presided over the hearing. Panjotha informed the court that the superintendent of Adiala jail does not obey the order of any court. He pleaded with the court to ensure that the jail officials follow the orders and produce Khan before it.

He added that the prison authorities had made excuses and the PTI founder was not even presented at a hearing via video link, according to The International News. In response, the judicial magistrate acknowledged Khan's detention in Adiala jail and the challenges posed by the situation.

While noting the availability of presence via video link, the magistrate highlighted the preference for physical presence in the e-court. Imran Khan's lawyer requested the court to order the authorities to produce Khan in the courtroom.

Panjotha added that the internet is working in Adiala jail, but in the case of the PTI founder, it stops working. “The superintendent of Adiala jail is afraid to bring the PTI founder through video link,” the lawyer said.

Earlier, Panjotha had filed a petition seeking Khan for a hearing relating to his acquittal in two cases of vandalism during a long march, which was rejected by judicial magistrate Shaista Kundi citing security concerns.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/international/world-news/pakistan-islamabad-court-orders-to-produce-imran-khan-and-his-wife-on-april-4/articleshow/108765853.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos