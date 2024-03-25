



Although Rishi Sunak is still only the second shortest-serving prime minister in the last 60 years, it appears the stress of Britain's most prestigious job is hitting him harder than most. During a visit to Cumbria this morning, Mr Sunak was pictured meeting workers from an engineering company, touting a new 20 million fund to secure the future of Britain's nuclear industry. While female politicians often lament the scrutiny over their appearance, the appearance of prime ministers now raises eyebrows. The photos appear to show Mr Sunak struggling with rapidly graying hair, with his barnet noticeably lighter and whiter than just a few months ago. When he was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer by Boris Johnson in 2020, Mr Sunak had only a few stray gray hairs.

Today, his neatly combed stubble is covered in white hairs, while his follicles are much lighter than the black hair he first entered with in issue #11. Mr Sunak is far from the first occupant of Number 10 to see long hours and stress affect the tone of their locks. In 2010, David Cameron was accused of going gray at a record rate. Just three months after taking office, political observers accused the coalition leader of developing gray streaks and baldness, contrasting with his thick black hair before winning the election. Five years later, Nigel Farage accused Mr Cameron of dying his hair to reverse the aging process.

Mr Farage told a UKIP event: I was very polite and complimented him on his appearance. I'm jealous of any man who can reverse the aging process. A Conservative spokesman declined to comment on the allegation, but when asked about his aging appearance, Mr Cameron joked: I've had a few gray hairs and I hope I have a few more, no matter what. arrived. Gordon Brown and Tony Blair also saw their hair gray while they were prime ministers, although Tony Blair's aging occurred over a much longer period of 10 years. In 2009, Gordon Brown was described as having the pressure of leading the country etched on his face.

Stress expert Professor Cary Cooper warned: The same thing happened to Tony Blair. All the prime ministers we have seen in recent times seem tired by the end. Mr. Brown was also forced to refuse to take prescription painkillers and pills to help him do his job. Dr Asim Shahmalak, a hair transplant specialist in London, warned: going gray is an inevitable part of the aging process, but is also linked to high-pressure jobs. Stress and changes in the levels of the male hormone testosterone, which a job with long hours, high anxiety and lack of sleep can cause, wreak havoc on hair color and density. When hair pigmentation starts to fade, usually around your 40s, there's not much you can do except use coloring. My advice is not to fight nature and, anyway, salt and pepper hair can look like statesmen. Luckily for Sir John Major, he spent his entire political career with gray hair, being portrayed as an entirely gray man in the hit satirical show Spitting Image, meaning any stress he felt in Number 10 was easily concealable.

