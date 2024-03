Erdoan vows to propel Turkey into top 10 global economies

SLAP President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has pledged to elevate Trkiye to the ranks of the world's ten largest economies, promising to double the country's economic size in the coming years. “As we strengthen and enrich Trkiye with its investments, jobs, production and exports, we will ensure that each of our citizens receives the share they deserve,” he told a rally in the northern province of Tokat, on the eve of the next elections scheduled for this weekend. Erdoan claimed that Trkiye's economy had tripled over the past 21 years under the leadership of the Justice and Development Party (AKP). “We will further double its size in the coming period and make it one of the ten largest economies in the world,” he said. Responding to concerns regarding the welfare of retirees, Erdoan acknowledged the challenges faced and assured remedial measures. “It is clear that the problems we face as a country cannot be solved with words, as the opposition is doing. You know better than anyone how wage increases without guaranteeing price stability melt away even before “They don't reach your pockets,” he stressed. “Hopefully we will see inflation start to fall from the second half of the year. » The president revealed his intention to expand the country's budgetary possibilities, with the aim of improving the purchasing power of employees and retirees, “on condition of protecting our unity, our solidarity and our fraternity, and not putting no one between us.” “We believe that from next year we will start to increase the purchasing power of our employees and retirees above what it was before,” he added. Highlighting the investments made in Tokat, Erdoan presented projects totaling 93 billion Turkish liras, including the development of infrastructure, educational institutions and urban transformations. “On the path to politics, on the path to service, you need work, projects and, above all, direction,” he said. “Above all, our nation is at the center of our politics.” Tokat is among 22 provinces where ruling alliance partners AKP and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) are fielding separate candidates. The outgoing mayor, Eyp Erolu, will represent the AKP, while Mehmet Kemal Yazcolu, son of former governor Recep Yazcolu, will be the MHP candidate. The late governor also served in Aydn, Erzincan and Denizli provinces. Unlike previous elections, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the Y (Good) party nominated their own candidates. Murat Yazc will run for the CHP, while Hakan Karagll will represent Party Y.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/erdogan-vows-to-propel-turkiye-into-worlds-top-10-economies-191912 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos