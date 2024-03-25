Politics
Inclusive justice for lasting peace
The story of Malak Khalil Ibo, an elderly Kurdish woman from Afrin in northwest Syria, reflects the generational trauma experienced by the region's residents. Malak was one of more than 100,000 Kurds people forcibly displaced in the 2018 Turkish incursion towards northern Syria.
The systematic violations that displaced Malak and his community, as well as documented by my organization, Syrians for Truth and Justice, and others are tracking a story of forced demographic change in northern Syria. They echo the Syrian Baath parties Arab Belt Project in the 1970s, when Arab families displaced from Raqqa by a dam project were resettled in model villages built on land seized from the region's majority Kurdish population.
After Malak was expelled from her home, she lived in camps north of Aleppo before returning to her village in 2021. Upon her return, she discovered that militants from one of the Turkish-backed militias and operating in the region had settled in the family home. . They refused to return her property under the pretext that she was a non-mahram — an unaccompanied woman.
Malak did not accept this. Without access to legal recourse, she returned to tending the olive trees her family had grown on their land. When harvest time arrived in 2023, the leader of the Northern Hawk Islamist militia – the man who had illegally moved into her home – demanded a significant share of her harvest. Malak refused and, faced with the increasing psychological pressure caused by the situation, she suffered a stroke and died. Her last wish was for her coffin to be carried through her home, so that she could finally return to the home that had been taken from her. A video in November 2023, shows the coffin being carried up an exterior staircase to the house's balcony.
Human rights violations continue with impunity
Turkey is one of several foreign powers directly involved in the ongoing conflict in Syria. Ankara is focused on northern Syria, just across its border, where the Turkish army has staged multiple incursions since 2016. During Operation Olive Branch in 2018, the Turkish army and its mandated militias seized Afrin, in northern Syria, and continue to hold control. Actually control.
Ankara's allegations that its objective is to secure your border and dislodge fighters from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). However, the targeting of Kurdish civiliansnotably by displacing them and seizing their homes and belongings which are frequently redistributed to displaced people from the rest of the country, mainly Arabs, this meets a broader objective of the Arabization of the region. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan indicated this before the Afrin attack in January 2018: announcing that We will return Afrin to its rightful owners.
The independent United Nations International Commission of Inquiry on Syria confirmed in its report September 2023 report (A/HRC/54/58) that violations have continued in northern Syria since Turkey's invasion. He said many victims of arbitrary detention, ill-treatment and torture were Kurds and that Turkish agents were present in several detention centers in northern Syria, indicating that some of these violations may have been perpetrated in knowledge of the Turkish authorities. . This is illustrated by the latest report of the commission of inquiry, A/HRC/55/64emphasizing that when Turkish forces do not intervene to stop such violations when they become aware of them, they risk violating their obligations under international human rights law and international humanitarian law.
Already in 2020, the investigative committee had confirmed repeated and systematic practices of looting and seizure of property, committed on a large scale in the regions of Afrin and Ras al-Ain. Additionally, fighters from the Syrian National Army (linked to the Syrian opposition coalition) occupied the homes of Kurdish civilians and forced their occupants to flee the region.
The massive 7.8 magnitude that hit Syria and Turkey in February 2023 significantly increased displacement and property loss in the region. Everyone in the area was affected, but Kurdish families whose homes were destroyed were at increased risk of long-term displacement if they left their land. There is family stories who have set up tents in the ruins of their homes rather than moving to designated displacement camps that could offer shelter, more security and access to essential services. Families knew that leaving their land risked losing it to seizure.
Multiple perpetrators in housing, land and property violations in Syria
Attempts to impose demographic change are not limited to a single actor in the Syrian conflict. After the start of the Syrian uprising in 2011, the government of Bashar al-Assad enacted a series of laws to strengthen its control over specific regions in dispossess groups or communities he considers this a threat to his authority, as the peace organization Pax in the Netherlands has documented. Law No. 10 of 2018 has been used as a tool to arbitrarily seize property, particularly that belonging to internally displaced persons and refugees. Syrians for Truth and Justice have determined that the law obliged Rights holders must declare their property rights and submit supporting documentation within a specified time frame, a requirement that is inconsistent with the reality that millions of displaced Syrian refugees are living outside their homes, with no deadline for their back.
Since controlling Idlib governorate in 2015, the militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly al-Nusra Front/Al-Qaeda) has violated the rights Christians and indigenous Druze in the region, including by confiscating their property, preventing them from practicing their traditions and forcing them to convert to Islam. Additionally, the Kurdish-led autonomous administration in the country's northeast was forced to repeal a law that caused great controversy in Syrian circles; known as the Protection and management of absentee propertythe law allowed local authorities to seize the property of absentee owners under the pretext of protecting it.
Lasting peace depends on equal responsibility for all perpetrators
On filing a joint criminal complaint with Syrians for Truth and Justice, lawyer of the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights Patrick Krocker said that the atrocities committed by predominantly Islamist militias against the Kurdish population of northern Syria have until now constituted a blind spot for the international justice system.
Numerous human rights investigations have been carried out with the aim of seeking accountability for violations committed during the conflict in Syria. Some have succeeded in bringing the perpetrators to justice, for example by the conviction of January 2022 of a former Syrian intelligence officer in Germany under universal jurisdiction. However, these investigations and cases have largely been limited to seeking accountability for violations committed by the Syrian regime. Unfortunately, the regime is not solely responsible for the Syrian conflict.
It is time to fill this gap and develop a comprehensive and fair approach to international justice for violations committed in Syria. This would require paying equal attention to violations committed against Kurdish victims in Afrin by Turkish-backed militias, in addition to those committed in other regions and by other actors.
Donors must help secure justice and accountability for Kurdish victims, as they do for other Syrian victims. The perpetrators of these acts – regardless of their geopolitical affiliation – must be held accountable. The compass of justice must not be oriented towards one party to the exclusion of all others.
IMAGE: A general view taken on April 26, 2018 shows a Syrian man walking along a damaged street in Syria's northern enclave of Afrin, which Turkish-backed forces captured from Kurdish fighters during previous months. Tens of thousands of people have been displaced by the assault on the Afrin region, whose small towns and villages were mainly home to Syrian Kurds. (Photo credit should read SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)
