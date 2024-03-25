Trump attends preliminary hearing in high-stakes hush money trial in New York





Former President Donald Trump attends a high-stakes hearing in a Manhattan court Monday, less than three weeks before his criminal trial is scheduled to begin — a proceeding that would be a first in U.S. history.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin Monday in the case, which centers on what Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said were falsified business records related to the repayment of a “hush money” payment to a star adult cinema, Stormy Daniels.

Trump called the accusation a “witch hunt” and a “hoax” as he entered the courtroom with a somber expression Monday morning. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial schedule was derailed in early March when the Justice Department sent both sides new material relevant to the case. Judge Juan Merchan called Monday's hearing to resolve issues with the new documents, but appeared unconvinced by the defense team's arguments.

“[Prosecutors] went so far beyond what they were required to do that it's really strange that we're here taking this time,” the judge said at one point.

Former President Donald Trump, left, and Susan Necheles, Trump's lawyer, in a courtroom in New York, Monday, March 25, 2024.

Trump's defense had requested either a longer delay in the trial — up to three months — or an outright dismissal of the case, accusing Bragg's office of deliberately conducting inadequate efforts to obtain the documents. Prosecutors said they requested the documents last year, and the Justice Department initially refused, only to backtrack in response to a defense subpoena.

The documents that were turned over in early March totaled more than 100,000 pages concerning, among other things, bank statements and associated emails regarding a Justice Department investigation into Michael Cohen, Trump's former “fixer” and lawyer, according to documents filed in court. Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion in 2018 in the federal case and is now the key witness against Trump in the New York case.

At Monday's hearing, Merchan said he wants to determine who is responsible for the problems with the documents and what sanctions, if any, are needed to resolve the dispute. He noted that there were “no material questions of fact to be resolved.”

Merchan added that the question is “how to characterize the nature and scope” of the state's obligation to produce documents to the defense, a process known as pretrial discovery. The prosecutor's office argued that it was not obligated to produce the Justice Department documents. Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo said the number of records relevant to the case is relatively small — about 300 out of 100,000.

Todd Blanche, a Trump lawyer, argued that “thousands and thousands” of records were potentially relevant and that the defense needed more time to sort through them. He also revealed that federal prosecutors informed him Sunday evening that they intended to turn over more files related to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Mercan questioned Blanche about her accusation that the prosecutor's office deliberately withheld from the defense documents it was required to turn over. He said the defense's motion to dismiss cited a law that says prosecutors must produce documents from any office under their jurisdiction. Merchan asked Blanche if there is any case showing that the U.S. federal attorney's office is under the auspices of local prosecutors.

“The fact that you don't have an argument to cite at this point is really disconcerting, because all of the allegations made by the defense are incredibly serious, incredibly serious,” Merchan said, his voice rising. “You're literally accusing the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and the people assigned to this case of prosecutorial misconduct, and you're trying to make me complicit in it, and you have no record to cite?”

