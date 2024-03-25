PM Modi's adorable photos with Bhutan's young royals at dinner during a recent state visit





The royal family tied the knot with PM Modi as a family member Thimphu, Bhutan: Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck hosted a special family dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lingkana Palace during his recent state visit. This is the first time that an Indian Prime Minister has been hosted at the K5 Lingkana Palace residence by the King of Bhutan, news agency PTI reported. The entire family of the King of Bhutan, including Queen Jetsun Pema and their three children Jigme Namgyel, Jigme Ugyen and Sonam Yangden, were present for the private dinner held on Friday. The royal family tied in with Prime Minister Modi as part of the family, highlighting the special ties between the two countries. This rare and special gesture reflects the friendship and camaraderie shared between the leaders of the two nations. Photos from the dinner show PM Modi interacting with the two young princes while Princess Sonam was cradled on Queen Pema's lap. In the photos, the Prime Minister can be seen interacting and chatting with the princes and posing for a photo with the king's family. “No Indian Prime Minister has received a private dinner from the King before. Prime Minister Modi enjoys this privilege. This was the first time that an Indian Prime Minister was hosted at the Lingkana Palace. And it is the first time an Indian Prime Minister was conferred Bhutan's highest honour. In fact, he is the first foreign national to receive the Bhutanese award,” an official told PTI. From a private dinner hosted by the king to the country's highest civilian honor, Bhutan's three special gestures have become a highlight of Prime Minister Modi's state visit to the Himalayan nation. In an unprecedented welcome to Prime Minister Modi in Bhutan, people lined the streets along the entire 45-kilometre stretch from Paro to Thimphu. The Prime Minister also interacted with members of the Indian community and local people of Bhutan who gathered to welcome him outside the hotel in Thimphu. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi was awarded the 'Order of Druk Gyalpo' on Friday, making him the first foreign head of government to receive this honour. The award recognizes Prime Minister Modi's contribution to strengthening India-Bhutan friendship and his people-centric leadership. “Honored to receive the 'Order of Druk Gyalpo' award from Bhutan. I dedicate it to 140 crore Indians,” PM Modi posted on X soon after. Prime Minister Modi on Saturday concluded a successful two-day state visit to Bhutan during which he assured Thimphu of New Delhi's strong support in its quest for development and agreed to provide Rs 10,000 crore to the Himalayan nation over the next five years. On March 23, when Prime Minister Modi was leaving for New Delhi, in a special gesture, the King of Bhutan and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay came to greet him at the airport. (With contributions from the agency)

