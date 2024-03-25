Trump in court for key hearing in hush money case





A somber-looking Donald Trump was in a New York courtroom Monday where the judge overseeing the former president's hush money case is expected to set a new trial date.

It's a witch hunt. It's a hoax, Trump said as he entered the courtroom.

Judge Juan Merchan had postponed the trial, originally scheduled for Monday, until at least mid-April after federal prosecutors belatedly provided reams of evidence linked to a key witness in the case, Trump's former lawyer , Michael Cohen.

While hearing arguments from both sides about who was responsible for the late production of evidence, Merchan lambasted Trump's team, suggesting the prosecutor was responsible for federal prosecutors not turning over the evidence sooner. You are literally accusing the Manhattan DA's office and those assigned to this case of prosecutorial misconduct when they had no control over their federal counterparts, the judge said.

He also said Trump's lawyers could have requested this information sooner.

“It’s strange that we’re tied here and we’ve taken this time,” Merchan said, before calling for a 45-minute break.

Trump looked angry as he left the courtroom during the break.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who filed charges against the former president for falsifying business records, said he supported a 30-day delay in the proceedings in response to Trump's request for a delay in order to 'review documents that federal prosecutors had turned over regarding their prosecution of Trump's former longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Braggs' office, however, warned Merchan against further delaying the trial, saying it should take place on April 15 because fewer than 300 of the more than 170,000 documents turned over by federal prosecutors are potentially relevant to the criminal defense of Trump.

The late production of documents came after Trump's lawyers requested additional documents from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan in January. At the hearing, Merchan asked Trump's lawyers why they didn't alert him to the problem sooner, including during a hearing last month.

Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, told the judge they didn't think the judge could do anything about the issue, but apologized for not raising it sooner.

Trump's lawyers pointed the finger at the DA's office for not obtaining the records sooner and asked Merchan to drop the charges. The prosecutor's office called the arguments of Trump's lawyers a false lead.

Merchan attempted to pressure Trump's lawyer to provide a number of documents that still need to be reviewed. Blanche pushed back on the prosecutor's position that only 300 documents were relevant and said they were still going through Cohen's emails, bank statements and interview notes. “We received the documents a week ago. We're still going through them,” Blanche said, as her client appeared to listen intently.

The judge also pressed the prosecutor's office on the Trump team's claim that it tried to “suppress” evidence.

We weren't trying to cover anything up, prosecutor Matthew Colangelo told the judge.

In a bad sign for Trump, the judge said before the break that he and Trump's lawyers seemed to be interpreting things differently. Merchan said Trump's lawyers characterized the DA's office as having done nothing in terms of obtaining information, while he interpreted what prosecutors did as going “above and beyond” what it was necessary to do.

Merchan scheduled Monday's hearing after Trump's lawyers filed a motion to produce documents in the case, and said he would set a new trial date if necessary after ruling on the motion.

Bragg alleged that Trump fraudulently altered business records related to secret payments he approved. Cohen claimed Trump ordered him to pay $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006, following his marriage to Melania Trump.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges in the hush-hush case and continues to deny having a sexual relationship with Daniels. But the former president acknowledged making reimbursements to Cohen, who is expected to appear as a key witness at trial.

Merchan last week rejected Trump's request to bar Cohen and Daniels from testifying in the case. In a court filing last month, Trump's lawyers argued that Cohen and Daniels should not testify because they are liars.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to several criminal charges, including making secret payments to women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump, making false statements before Congress about the then-president's business dealings with the Russia and failing to report millions of dollars in income.

Monday's hearing in the hush money case falls on the same day as the deadline for Trump to post more than $450 million in bail in the New York civil fraud case against him. Trump appealed the decision and vowed to challenge it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.

Gary Grumbach

Dareh Gregorian

Adam Reiss, Adam Reiss, Tom Winter, Lisa Rubin, Cat Corrigan and Summer Concepcion contributed.

