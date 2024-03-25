Turkish “communist mayor” sets out to conquer the district of Istanbul

Fatih Maolu, the popular “communist mayor” of a city in eastern Turkey, is now fighting for control of a bustling and trendy district of Istanbul along the Asian shores of the Bosphorus.

In 2019, he was elected mayor of Tunceli, a predominantly Kurdish Alevi town in eastern Anatolia known for being extremely secular and left-wing.

During his five-year tenure, he was applauded for breaking down his office doors as a show of transparency.

This time, in the March 31 elections, he is setting his sights on the Kadky district of Istanbul, a stronghold of the Republican People's Party (CHP), a secular opposition party.

This charismatic, mustachioed 55-year-old is running as a candidate for the Turkish Communist Party (TKP), which has no seats in the national parliament.

In an interview with AFP during his election campaign in Kadky, Maolu said his experience as mayor proved that good governance was possible.

“The world situation is deteriorating and I think socialists can reverse this trend,” he said.

“Socialists are competent to lead this country and this world. »

“Honest approach”

In 2019, Maolu became the first communist mayor of Tunceli, a town formerly known as Dersim and with a checkered history.

He took over a city council run by the pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP) until it was handed over to a government-appointed administrator following a failed coup in 2016 which aimed to oust longtime president Recep. Tayyip Erdoan.

Maolu refused to use his official car and displayed his council's finances on a banner hung outside his office building to show people how he spent their money.

He opened a cooperative to promote organic honey and chickpeas, whose sales funded university students from poor families and provided free student transportation.

“I have closely followed Maolu’s successful practices. I was impressed by his honest approach to politics,” said Sevgi Elik, a 42-year-old resident of Kadky.

“I am convinced that he will do the same here in Kadky,” elik added.

“I think we are not going through good times. The country in general is not in good health. For things to improve, we need better people in power.

Murat Karabyk, 46, agrees that the current order needs to be changed.

“We can’t find shelter. We can't eat. We can't drink. We cannot travel. This must change,” he said.

“People affiliated with political parties generally seek profit. That is not the case here. God willing, we will change that.

Asked if he would stick to the same innovative approach if elected mayor of Kadky, Maolu replied: “Of course. Our city works because we have a program.

Maolu's bid for Kadky – an arts district with bustling cafes, bars and galleries – has drawn criticism from supporters of the CHP and the pro-Kurdish People's Party for Equality and Democracy (DEM) , also a candidate in the elections in Istanbul.

They said Maolu should have shown up in a working-class neighborhood in Istanbul or stayed in Tunceli.

Maolu told AFP he found the criticism helpful, but said he was not opposed to any of the opposition parties.

“We are socialists. We want to explain to the public that there are better programs. We are not against any party.

'We will win'

Some commentators say Maolu could attract votes from people disappointed with the CHP, which took control of Istanbul in 2019 from Erdoan's conservative Islamic Justice and Development Party (AKP).

“You can rest assured that we will win,” he said confidently.

Maolu promised transparency, freedoms and accountability, including opening council resources to the general public, rather than reserving funds for individuals or monopolies.

He said it would be inclusive of all groups, including the LGBTQ community, which speaks freely in Kadky and is frequently attacked by Erdoan's right-wing alliance.

Erdoan constantly attacks LGBTQ people in Türkiye.

They were one of his particular targets during last year's presidential election campaign, when he accused them of threatening traditional family values ​​and called them “perverts.”

“We defend the right to life of everyone, including LGBTQ people,” Maolu said.

“We say this mainly because the current political climate marginalizes these issues. »

Asked if the nickname “communist mayor” bothered him, Maolu replied: “Not at all. It makes me happy.”

“Communism is a way of life. The capitalist and imperialist system has given communists a very bad image that they do not deserve,” he said.

“Everywhere I go in the country, there are millions of people saying, 'If this is communism, that's great.'”

France Media Agency