New York appeals court reduces bail due in Trump fraud case, sets new deadline





The New York State Court of Appeals has ruled that former President Donald Trump does not need to pay $464 million to appeal the judgment against him in his civil fraud trial, and that he only had to provide a bond in the amount of $175 million.

As of midnight Monday, the 30-day grace period granted by New York Attorney General Letitia James to Trump and his co-defendants for bail had expired as they appealed the $464 million judgment in his civil trial in New York. fraud trial. In order to appeal the case, Trump was required to obtain bail in an amount equivalent to the judgment.

The appeals court suspended much of the lower court's ruling, which in February ordered Trump and his co-defendants to pay a financial fine, known as restitution, that reached nearly $465 million, including daily interest. Understood. The penalty is intended to recoup the amount Trump and his company benefited from the program.

Under the appeal ruling, Trump now has 10 days to post the $175 million bond. In addition to the financial part of the lower court's decision, the appeals court suspended the three-year bans against Trump from seeking loans from New York financial institutions, the two-year ban against Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump to perform their duties as officers. or directors of New York companies and the permanent ban on former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg and Controller Jeff McConney from holding financial control positions in New York companies.

The appeals court upheld the lower court's order requiring an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization and the appointment of a chief compliance officer.

The New York Attorney General's Office said in response to the ruling: “Donald Trump continues to be held accountable for his staggering fraud. The court has already found that he engaged in years of fraud to falsely inflate his net worth and unjustly enrich himself. his family and his organization. The $464 million judgment – ​​plus interest – against Donald Trump and the other defendants still stands.

Trump released a statement on social media accepting the appeals court's decision: “We will respect the decision of the Appellate Division and post either bail, equivalent securities or cash.” He also attacked New York Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron, saying their credibility “has been shattered.”

“It also shows how ridiculous and outrageous Engoron's original decision was, which was $450 million,” Trump said. He also reiterated that he “did nothing wrong.”

Jesse Zanger contributed to this report.

