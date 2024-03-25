Court summons Imran Khan and his wife in vandalism cases





What is the story

A Pakistani court on Monday summoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on April 4, ARY News reported. The order was made by Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra during a hearing on the two men's bail pleas in vandalism cases. They were represented by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) lawyer Khalid Yousaf Choudhary in the court, where the superintendent of Adiala Prison was ordered to produce Khan.

Why is this story important?

Khan's party, the PTI, accuses the Pakistani government of trying the former prime minister based on false cases. Notably, the PTI was not allowed to contest the recently concluded general elections. His election symbol, a cricket bat, was also removed. Despite this, independent candidates linked to the PTI obtained the largest number of seats in parliament. However, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) joined hands to establish a minority coalition government in the country.

Khan cleared in two vandalism cases

Before the latest directive, the district and sessions court acquitted Khan in two vandalism cases filed against him at Loohi and Sahala police stations. Khan was charged in the cases following allegations of vandalism and clashes during the massive PTI march in the Pakistani capital ahead of the general election. It was the judicial magistrate Ayesha Kundi who dismissed him of the two charges.

Production order issued for Khan and Shah Qureshi

In a related development, another local court issued another production order against Khan and his jailed colleague and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the Parliament attack case, according to The International News. The court has asked the Adiala jail authorities to produce them before April 20 during a hearing on a petition. Khan's lawyer Naeem Panjotha claimed that the prison superintendent had disregarded the court orders and appealed to the court to ensure that prison officials comply with the orders and present Khan .

Islamabad High Court approves virtual meetings for Khan

Separately, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has asked the prison superintendent to facilitate virtual consultations between Khan and his legal team until the security concerns are resolved. The decision came after Khan's lawyer said they were unable to meet their client due to security concerns. Since his ouster from office, Khan has handled more than 100 cases, including encryption and Toshkhana corruption cases. He is currently incarcerated in Rawalpindi jail after being convicted in several cases.

