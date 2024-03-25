Bhutan's King welcomes PM Modi to Lingkana Palace for private dinner during state visit





Image Source: ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hosted by Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at Lingkana Palace for a private dinner during the Prime Minister's two-day visit to the neighboring country. Prime Minister Modi undertook a two-day state visit to Bhutan on March 22, where he was given a red carpet welcome on arrival at the Paro airport. He was warmly welcomed by Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan, at the Paro airport and accorded him a solemn welcome. Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome as the Bhutanese people lined the entire 45-kilometre route from Paro International Airport to Thimphu, which was also adorned with Indian and Bhutanese flags. What happened during his visit? During his visit to Bhutan, Prime Minister Modi on Friday received the Order of Druk Gyalpo, making him the first foreign head of government to receive the honour. The award recognizes Prime Minister Modi's contribution towards strengthening India-Bhutanese friendship and its people. centered leadership. He also assured Thimphu of New Delhi's strong support in its quest for development and agreed to provide Rs 10,000 crore to the Himalayan nation over the next five years. On Saturday morning, the Prime Minister and his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay inaugurated a modern hospital for women and children built with Indian assistance in Thimphu. In a special gesture, the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, along with Prime Minister Tobgay were present at the Paro International Airport to greet Prime Minister Modi. “I am honored by the special gesture of His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, to come to the airport as I am leaving for Delhi,” Modi posted on X. Bhutanese Prime Minister thanks his 'brother' PM Modi “Many thanks to my brother, PM narendramodi Ji, for visiting us. Neither his busy schedule nor bad weather could stop him from fulfilling his promise to visit us. This must be the phenomenon # ModiKaGuarantee!” Bhutan's Prime Minister Tobgay posted on X. The two countries exchanged several MoUs and signed agreements in the areas of energy, trade, digital connectivity, space and agriculture, and finalized the MoU on establishment of rail links between the two countries. Both Prime Ministers recognized that the exemplary ties of friendship between India and Bhutan are a source of strength for both partners and for the region. Both sides reaffirmed their determination to further strengthen the exceptional and long-standing bilateral relations that exist between the two countries, said a joint statement issued. (With PTI inputs)

