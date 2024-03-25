Tech war: Xi Jinping, Li Qiang to meet visiting Dutch PM Mark Rutte as chip tensions rise





Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will visit Beijing on Tuesday and Wednesday and meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Dutch chip export policy strains ties between the two countries. The visit, confirmed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday, was aimed at discussing bilateral and economic relations, the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, according to a statement released by the Dutch government on Friday. Rutte, accompanied by acting Commerce Minister Geoffrey van Leeuwen, will meet Xi and Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday afternoon, the statement said. US reportedly considering sanctions against Huawei's secret chip supply network While the Netherlands is caught in the crossfire Sino-US trade tensions The visit is expected to focus on the licensing policy of Dutch company ASML, the world's largest developer of advanced semiconductor equipment for chipmakers.

The company dominates the global market for lithography systems that manufacturers need to build advanced integrated circuits. The advanced equipment has become a major battlefield in the United States, technology imposes restrictions on China. The U.S. government has pressed its allies, including the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea and Japan, to tighten restrictions on China's access to semiconductor technology. ASML previously announced that as of January 1, it no longer expects to be able to obtain licenses from the Dutch government to ship advanced lines of deep ultraviolet lithography tools to Chinese customers. Fears that the company's chipmaking equipment could be used by the Chinese military underscored recent decisions to deny the company export licenses, van Leeuwen told his country's parliament in February . 03:36 China restricts exports of critical metals following Western restrictions on semiconductors in last trade war China restricts exports of critical metals following Western restrictions on semiconductors in last trade war However, to what extent ASML whether it would be able to continue servicing equipment it had already sold to Chinese customers worth more than 6 billion ($6.5 billion) last year alone remained uncertain. The Netherlands is China's second largest trading partner in the European Union after Germany, according to the European Commission. In 2023, the Netherlands was the largest importer of goods from China and the third largest exporter of goods to China, after Germany and France. In a call with his Dutch counterpart last May, the Chinese premier hailed the Netherlands as a priority partner within the EU and called for jointly maintaining global supply chains. Earlier this month, the Netherlands closed its consulate in the southwestern megacity of Chongqing, without citing a direct reason. The move comes as foreign investors continue to withdraw from China. US says Chinese company SMIC's Huawei chip potentially violates US law Rutte and van Leeuwen will begin their diplomatic visit on Tuesday with a dinner hosted by representatives of the Dutch business community, during which they will discuss the trade and investment climate in China indicates the Dutch press release. Van Leeuwen will also meet with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on Wednesday morning to discuss opportunities for economic cooperation, the importance of a level playing field and the importance of equal market access, the statement said. Xi and Rutte last met in Bali in November 2022 and marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Netherlands. During the meeting, Xi said attempts to politicize economic and trade issues should be rejected and the stability of global industrial and supply chains should be maintained.

