Prabowos' presidency and Indonesia's future – The Diplomat

Diplomat author Mercy Kuo regularly engages subject matter experts, policy practitioners, and strategic thinkers from around the world for their diverse perspectives on U.S. Asia policy. This conversation with Dr. Bridget Welsh honorary research associate at the Asian Research Institute at the University of Nottingham Malaysia, senior research associate at the Hu Feng Center for East Asian Democratic Studies at National Taiwan University, and senior research associate at the Habibie Centeris the 407th inThe Trans-Pacific View Insight Series.

Explain the reasons behind Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodos' decision to support his political rival turned Defense Minister, retired General Prabowo Subianto, in the Indonesian presidential election.

Even though he is preparing to end his presidency, Jokowi is not leaving politics. Instead, he is building his own political empire. When relations deteriorate with the PDIP [Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle] leader Megawati Sukarnoputri in July last year, he needed a different path to maintain his political influence and secure his legacy. He chose to ally with Prabowo because their interests aligned. The two men were stronger together, weakening other rivals.

Now that Prabowo has secured the presidency, the question is whether relations between the two men will remain cordial and aligned. Also important is the political stance taken by Jokowi after his presidency ended in October.

Explain how Prabowo will strategically position Indonesia amid growing tensions between China and the United States.

Prabowo's choice of foreign minister for the presidency has not yet been confirmed. Early indications suggest that Prabowo will not opt ​​for a high-ranking Foreign Ministry diplomat (known as Kemlu) for the job, as is the norm in Indonesian politics. Everything seems to indicate that Prabowo himself will play an important role in setting foreign policy priorities and representing Indonesia abroad, unlike Jokowi.

Indonesia has forged closer ties with China in infrastructure and investment, while maintaining close ties with the United States in military and security cooperation. These trends are expected to continue, building on the strengths of relations with the two great powers. Prabowo's focus on modernizing Indonesia's military will be an arena to watch to see how he handles controversial security issues.

Indonesia has long avoided choosing sides, opting for non-alignment and focusing on building its own international position. Unlike small Southeast Asian countries, Indonesia's stature allows it to chart its own course, to avoid getting caught up in Sino-American competition. As a nationalist and former general, Prabowo will actively work to increase this stature and bring Indonesia out of the shadow of the great powers.

Analyze the political dynamics between Prabowo and Mohammad Mahfud, Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs.

Prabowo is building a broad legislative coalition across parties in parliament. These negotiations are ongoing. Everything indicates at this stage that the PDIP, the party for which Mahfud was a vice-presidential candidate with presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo, will form the opposition.

The PDIP was badly damaged by its electoral performance, obtaining only 16.5 percent of the vote. Ganjar and Mahfud chose to challenge the election results in Indonesia's constitutional courts due to reported irregularities.

More generally, Prabowo and Mahfud represent different ideological spectrums in Indonesia. Prabowo is a conservative and ethno-nationalist, while Mahfud, known for his defense of human rights, is more liberal and multicultural. Fears are that Prabowo will roll back Indonesia's democracy and restrict rights.

Identify the top three strategic priorities for Jakarta as China's regional role and influence expands.

Given the president's role in setting Indonesia's direction, Prabowo's three strategic priorities are modernizing the military, continued growth through investment and infrastructure improvement, and expanding the international role from Indonesia. It is therefore likely that there will be an increase in military spending, an increase in investment, notably thanks to the rise of businessmen in Prabowo's close circle, and a deepening of Indonesia's commitment in multilateral international institutions.

Indonesia does not subscribe to the view that China's growing influence is negative, unlike Washington's. She is more open to opportunities for engagement with China, particularly in the economic sphere. Unlike other Southeast Asian countries (which are more reluctant to criticize China), Indonesia has been open about infractions in Indonesian waters. Indonesia's priorities are to strengthen itself, as there is no obsessive focus on China in setting Jakarta's priorities.

What are your perspectives on how the Prabowos cabinet will manage Indonesia-US relations?

Prabowo takes office at a time when U.S. public opinion in Indonesia has been hit hard by President Biden's support for Israel and the genocide in Gaza. The Biden administration has underestimated the extent of the damage caused by its stance on Israel on a global scale, and while it works the channels of the Middle East, the view that the United States responsibility for the suffering in Gaza is widespread. Boycotts of American companies are, for example, widely supported in Indonesia. Public support for strengthening relations with the United States is therefore limited. The Biden administration's delay in congratulating Prabowo has not improved relations at the elite level.

The Prabowos cabinet is not yet finalized. Personalities will play a crucial role in shaping relations at the elite and bilateral levels. It is likely that the transactional model of foreign policy practiced by Jokowi will deepen in the new administration.