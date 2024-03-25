Politics
Prabowos' presidency and Indonesia's future – The Diplomat
Diplomat author Mercy Kuo regularly engages subject matter experts, policy practitioners, and strategic thinkers from around the world for their diverse perspectives on U.S. Asia policy. This conversation with Dr. Bridget Welsh honorary research associate at the Asian Research Institute at the University of Nottingham Malaysia, senior research associate at the Hu Feng Center for East Asian Democratic Studies at National Taiwan University, and senior research associate at the Habibie Centeris the 407th inThe Trans-Pacific View Insight Series.
Explain the reasons behind Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodos' decision to support his political rival turned Defense Minister, retired General Prabowo Subianto, in the Indonesian presidential election.
Even though he is preparing to end his presidency, Jokowi is not leaving politics. Instead, he is building his own political empire. When relations deteriorate with the PDIP [Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle] leader Megawati Sukarnoputri in July last year, he needed a different path to maintain his political influence and secure his legacy. He chose to ally with Prabowo because their interests aligned. The two men were stronger together, weakening other rivals.
Now that Prabowo has secured the presidency, the question is whether relations between the two men will remain cordial and aligned. Also important is the political stance taken by Jokowi after his presidency ended in October.
Explain how Prabowo will strategically position Indonesia amid growing tensions between China and the United States.
Prabowo's choice of foreign minister for the presidency has not yet been confirmed. Early indications suggest that Prabowo will not opt for a high-ranking Foreign Ministry diplomat (known as Kemlu) for the job, as is the norm in Indonesian politics. Everything seems to indicate that Prabowo himself will play an important role in setting foreign policy priorities and representing Indonesia abroad, unlike Jokowi.
Indonesia has forged closer ties with China in infrastructure and investment, while maintaining close ties with the United States in military and security cooperation. These trends are expected to continue, building on the strengths of relations with the two great powers. Prabowo's focus on modernizing Indonesia's military will be an arena to watch to see how he handles controversial security issues.
Indonesia has long avoided choosing sides, opting for non-alignment and focusing on building its own international position. Unlike small Southeast Asian countries, Indonesia's stature allows it to chart its own course, to avoid getting caught up in Sino-American competition. As a nationalist and former general, Prabowo will actively work to increase this stature and bring Indonesia out of the shadow of the great powers.
Analyze the political dynamics between Prabowo and Mohammad Mahfud, Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs.
Prabowo is building a broad legislative coalition across parties in parliament. These negotiations are ongoing. Everything indicates at this stage that the PDIP, the party for which Mahfud was a vice-presidential candidate with presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo, will form the opposition.
The PDIP was badly damaged by its electoral performance, obtaining only 16.5 percent of the vote. Ganjar and Mahfud chose to challenge the election results in Indonesia's constitutional courts due to reported irregularities.
More generally, Prabowo and Mahfud represent different ideological spectrums in Indonesia. Prabowo is a conservative and ethno-nationalist, while Mahfud, known for his defense of human rights, is more liberal and multicultural. Fears are that Prabowo will roll back Indonesia's democracy and restrict rights.
Identify the top three strategic priorities for Jakarta as China's regional role and influence expands.
Given the president's role in setting Indonesia's direction, Prabowo's three strategic priorities are modernizing the military, continued growth through investment and infrastructure improvement, and expanding the international role from Indonesia. It is therefore likely that there will be an increase in military spending, an increase in investment, notably thanks to the rise of businessmen in Prabowo's close circle, and a deepening of Indonesia's commitment in multilateral international institutions.
Indonesia does not subscribe to the view that China's growing influence is negative, unlike Washington's. She is more open to opportunities for engagement with China, particularly in the economic sphere. Unlike other Southeast Asian countries (which are more reluctant to criticize China), Indonesia has been open about infractions in Indonesian waters. Indonesia's priorities are to strengthen itself, as there is no obsessive focus on China in setting Jakarta's priorities.
What are your perspectives on how the Prabowos cabinet will manage Indonesia-US relations?
Prabowo takes office at a time when U.S. public opinion in Indonesia has been hit hard by President Biden's support for Israel and the genocide in Gaza. The Biden administration has underestimated the extent of the damage caused by its stance on Israel on a global scale, and while it works the channels of the Middle East, the view that the United States responsibility for the suffering in Gaza is widespread. Boycotts of American companies are, for example, widely supported in Indonesia. Public support for strengthening relations with the United States is therefore limited. The Biden administration's delay in congratulating Prabowo has not improved relations at the elite level.
The Prabowos cabinet is not yet finalized. Personalities will play a crucial role in shaping relations at the elite and bilateral levels. It is likely that the transactional model of foreign policy practiced by Jokowi will deepen in the new administration.
|
Sources
2/ https://thediplomat.com/2024/03/prabowos-presidency-and-indonesias-future/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey supports Hamas group and its crimes against humanity (Israel Katz)
- Prabowos' presidency and Indonesia's future – The Diplomat
- Northwest College International Students to Lead Panel Discussion During Global Studies Workshop :: Posted on March 25, 2024 :: NWC News Desk :: Northwest College :: Powell, Wyoming USA
- Row of million-dollar Hollywood Hills mansions marked red as landslide damages properties following torrential rain
- Wall Street's momentum fades after record-breaking final week WFTV
- CISA Zero Trust Compliance with Google Workspace
- Virat Kohli creates this Indian record in T20 cricket | Cricket news
- Court issues production orders to Imran and Bushras for April 4
- Indian actress Taapsee Pannu gets married in Udaipur to Mathias Boe
- The Best Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe Starting at Just $20
- University of Houston names new leader in innovation and technology
- Grafton will participate in earthquake disaster exercise | local news