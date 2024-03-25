When his repayment pause ends, Trump could find out how New York will recoup the $457 million owed in his civil fraud case.





NEW YORK (AP) Former President Donald Trump could learn Monday how New York State plans to recover more than $457 million he owes in his civil business fraud case, even as he appeals the verdict that led to this gargantuan debt.

After state Attorney General Letitia James obtained the judgment, she did not seek to enforce it during the legal deadline for Trump to ask an appeals court for a stay of payment.

That period ends Monday, although James could decide to give Trump more time. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee has tried to avoid having to post bail for the full amount to delay recovery while he appeals, but the courts have so far said no.

James, a Democrat, told ABC News last month that if Trump didn't have the money to pay, she would seek to seize his assets and was “prepared to make sure the judgment is paid.”

She did not detail the process or specify which titles she was talking about, and her office recently declined to discuss her plans. In the meantime, he filed a notice of judgment, a technical step toward a possible recovery process.

Asset seizure is a common legal option when a person does not have the cash to pay a fine in civil court. In Trump's case, potential targets could include properties such as his Trump Tower penthouse, his airplane, his Wall Street office building or his golf courses.

The attorney general could also go after his bank and investment accounts. Trump claimed on social media Friday that he had nearly $500 million in cash, but that he intended to use much of it in his presidential campaign. He accused James and New York State Judge Arthur Engoron, both Democrats, of seeking “to take money away from me so I can't use it for the campaign.”

One possibility would be for James' office to initiate legal proceedings to have local law enforcement seize the properties and then seek to sell them. But it's a complicated prospect in Trump's case, notes Stewart Sterk, a real estate law professor at the Cardozo School of Law.

“Finding buyers for assets of this magnitude doesn’t happen overnight,” he said, noting that in any ordinary auction, “the chances that people will be able to bid at the real value of the property are quite large. thin.”

Trump's debt stems from a months-long civil trial last fall over state allegations that he, his company and its top executives dramatically inflated his wealth on financial statements, defrauding bankers and insurers who did business with him. The statements valued his penthouse for years as if it were nearly three times its actual size, for example.

Trump and his co-defendants have denied any wrongdoing, saying the statements actually reduced his fortune, came with disclaimers and were not taken literally by the institutions that lent or insured him . The penthouse discrepancy, he said, was simply a mistake made by subordinates.

Engoron sided with the attorney general and ordered Trump to pay $355 million, plus interest that increases every day. Some co-defendants, including his sons and company executive vice presidents Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, were ordered to pay much lower amounts.

Under New York law, filing an appeal generally does not delay enforcement of a judgment. But there is an automatic break if the person or entity posts a bond that covers what is owed.

The ex-president's lawyers said this was impossible for him. They said the underwriters wanted 120 percent of the judgment and would not accept real estate as collateral. That would mean tying up more than $557 million in cash, stock and other liquid assets, and Trump's company needs a bit of surplus to run the business, his lawyers said.

Trump's lawyers asked an appeals court to freeze the collection without him posting bail. The attorney general's office objected.

