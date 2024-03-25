Pakistani police arrest dozens of Imran Khan supporters





By Mubasher Bukhari and Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (Reuters) – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked Pakistan's chief justice to allow him to appear virtually during court proceedings to reduce the risk of threat to his life, a- he said in a video message on Monday: as his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prepared for a rally in Lahore on Wednesday.

Supporters of Khan's party clashed with police in the city of Lahore last week as they tried to arrest him at his home, and then with police in Islamabad as he arrived to appear in court on Saturday .

“My life is in danger, why do I have to appear in court,” Khan said in a live video broadcast, asking to appear via video conference for court proceedings and promising: “I will appear for all cases.”

Pakistani police have arrested dozens of Khan supporters and aides in raids in two cities as part of a crackdown on those involved in recent clashes with security forces, Khan's party and police said Monday.

Khan, a former cricket star, served as prime minister from 2018 to 2022, when he was ousted from office in a parliamentary vote. Since then, he has called for early elections and organized protests across the country to defend his cause.

His successor as prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, rejected his demand and said elections would take place as planned later this year.

Khan, 70, faces several lawsuits, including one that led to a failed attempt to arrest him Tuesday after a court issued warrants for his arrest for failing to appear before it.

Clashes between Khan's supporters and security forces have sparked a new wave of political chaos in Pakistan, which is in the midst of a crippling economic crisis.

Khan says the government and powerful military are trying to prevent him from running in the next election, scheduled for November. If convicted in a case, Khan could be disqualified from elections.

The government and the army deny it.

Police in Lahore and Islamabad confirmed searches and arrests of PTI workers who they said were involved in clashes with police and arson attacks.

“Police are raiding houses because seven charges against managers and workers have been filed for various reasons, including terrorism,” Lahore police chief Bilal Kamiana told Reuters, referring to to clashes with the police.

He said 125 activists had been arrested in Lahore, some of them last week.

In Islamabad, a police spokesperson said 198 PTI supporters were arrested in connection with arson attacks and attacks on police in which 58 people were injured and more than a dozen vehicles, including police cars, were set on fire.

Other raids are underway, the spokesperson said.

Khan, remembered by many for his success as a cricketer and later for his charitable work, gained considerable support among sections of the electorate through his conservative and nationalist politics.

(Reporting by Mubasher Bukhari in Lahore and Gibran Peshimam in Islamabad; editing by Robert Birsel and Bernadette Baum)

