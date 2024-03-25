Trump's New York fraud bail reduced to $175 million on appeal





Former U.S. President Donald Trump returns from a break at the New York Supreme Court during his civil trial on fraud charges November 6, 2023 in New York.

Adam Gray | AFP | Getty Images

A New York appeals court on Monday suspended a massive business fraud judgment against Donald Trump for 10 days and sharply reduced to $175 million the amount of bail he will have to post to obtain a longer reprieve from this sentence.

The decision came on the same day that New York Attorney General Letitia James could begin seizing the former president's real estate assets and bank accounts to satisfy a growing $454 million judgment after he failed to obtain appeal bail.

James has been unable to do so at this time due to the order of the five-judge panel of the Appellate Division of Manhattan Supreme Court, which did not give a reason for reducing the bail threshold about 60%.

“We will release whatever is necessary, whether it's cash or collateral or bonds,” Trump told reporters after leaving a hearing in the same court where his trial for criminal record charges related to hush money payment to porn star. for April 15.

Earlier Monday, he said in a Truth Social article that he may be forced to sell his “baby” real estate assets to satisfy the judgment, while he appeals a judge's verdict that he and Other defendants had fraudulently inflated the declared value of their properties for years. get loans.

Trump's lawyers previously requested that appeal bail in the case be set at $100 million.

In a court filing last week, those lawyers said it was “impossible” for Trump to obtain a $454 million appeal bond after unsuccessfully contacting more than 30 bail bond companies. Trump's two adult sons, his company, the Trump Organization, and two executives who were all co-defendants in the case, are owed a total of about $10 million in additional damages.

None of the bail bond companies were willing to post a $464 million bond without Trump providing cash or another liquid asset, the attorneys wrote in their filing with the Appellate Division.

Because of the size of the fraud judgment, the companies insisted that Trump show “cash reserves approaching $1 billion,” according to his lawyers. But neither Trump nor the Trump Organization has that amount of money, the filing says.

Although Monday's appeals court decision reduces the amount of the required appeal bond, it still reduces the amount of the judgment in this case, which resulted from a lawsuit filed by James.

If Trump and the other defendants lose their appeal, they will have to pay the full judgment unless the appeals court overturns it.

“Today’s decision represents a major first step toward permanently overturning a baseless and irresponsible ruling,” Trump lawyer Charles Kise said in a statement.

“THE [appellate division] there is no doubt that the rule of law must triumph over the political agenda of the Attorney General,” Kise said. “President Trump looks forward to a full and fair appeal process that will overturn the ruling and end the Attorney General’s abuse of power and tyrannical prosecution.” the leading candidate for the presidency of the United States.

A spokesperson for James said: “Donald Trump still faces accountability for his staggering fraud. »

“The court has already found that he engaged in years of fraud to falsely inflate his net worth and unjustly enrich himself, his family and his organization,” James' spokesperson said.

“The $464 million plus interest judgment against Donald Trump and other defendants still stands.”

In its order issued Monday, the appeals court also suspended the decision of Judge Arthur Engoron who had banned Trump from serving as an officer or director of a New York company for three years, and who had barred him and the defendant companies from applying for loans in New York. York lenders for the same period.

The order also suspended Engoron's ruling that barred Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, from serving as officers and directors of New York companies for two years.

But the appeals court rejected a request to block enforcement of Engoron's order extending and strengthening the role of the financial watchdog the judge had established to monitor the Trump Organization's finances . The panel also authorized Engoron's continued appointing an independent compliance director at Trump's company.

Engoron, who led a trial for the suit, ruled in February against the Trump defendants, saying they submitted “patently false financial data” to improve Trump's financial statements and obtain better terms on loans.

Trump condemned the verdict, the judge and James, saying he was the victim of a politically motivated attack aimed at hurting his chances of defeating President Joe Biden in the November election.

More than a week ago, Trump obtained a $91.6 million appeal bond from a subsidiary of the Chubb insurance company to obtain a defamation judgment in Manhattan federal civil court against him in favor of E. Jean Carroll, a writer who had accused him of rape.

That bond, which was secured by a Trump brokerage account, will prevent Carroll from collecting a judgment of more than $83 million from Trump while his appeal is pending.

Chubb had considered issuing Trump a second bond, for his fraud case, and was initially willing to consider a mix of liquid assets and real estate as collateral, according to Alan Garten, a lawyer for the Trump Organization.

But Chubb backed out of those talks last week, Garten said in the court filing Monday. Chubb's departure came after it was publicly revealed that Trump had secured his bond in Carroll's case from the company.

Chubb CEO Evan Greenberg wrote a letter last week to investors, customers and brokers who had raised concerns about the Carroll-related bond.

“When Chubb issues an appeal bond, it does not pass judgment on claims, even when the claims involve alleged misconduct,” Greenberg wrote.

“As a guarantor, we don’t take sides,” he said.

“It would be wrong for us to do so and we do not support the accused in any way. We support and are part of the justice system involved in this case.”

CNBC's Kevin Breuninger contributed to this article.

