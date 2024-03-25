Politics
“PM Modi will be elected for a 3rd term”: Anurag Thakur
Published by ANI on Monday March 25, 2024
Union Minister Anurag Thakur celebrated Holi in Delhi on Monday and said the country “reached new heights” in the last ten years.
He expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be elected for the third consecutive term in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Extending greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Holi, Thakur while speaking to ANI said, “I would like to extend my greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of this festival of colors, Holi. I calls on all to continue blessing (the BJP government).
Highlighting the achievements of the BJP government in the last ten years, the Information and Broadcasting Minister said, “In the last 10 years, the country has scaled new heights. He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is going to be elected for the third time. term and we will become the third largest economy in the world. »
Anurag Thakur is all set to contest the Lok Sabha elections for the fifth time from Hamirpur constituency.
Reiterating the oft-repeated slogan 'Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar', the BJP candidate said, “I think the entire country has only one message: 'Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar'.
Replying to a question, he said, “The tickets were allocated based on the winning factor of the candidates, I would like to congratulate everyone who received the tickets.”
The BJP on Sunday released its fifth list of 111 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and fielded Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut from Mandi and Rajeev Bharadwaj from Kangra. The BJP had earlier named Union Minister Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur and Suresh Kashyap from Shimla as candidates.
The legislative elections for the 543 constituencies will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)
Sources
2/ http://risingkashmir.com/pm-modi-going-to-be-elected-for-3rd-term-anurag-thakur
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
