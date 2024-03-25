Reviews | Why Donald Trump started comparing himself to Al Capone





Mr. Trump’s bold adoption of a criminal persona flies in the face of conventional wisdom. When Richard Nixon told the American public, “I am not a crook,” the underlying assumption was that voters would not want a crook in the White House. Mr. Trump is testing this hypothesis. This is clever marketing. A violent gangster and self-mythologized millionaire, Capone sanitized his crimes by cultivating an aura of celebrity and bravery, grounded in distrust of the state and a narrative of unjust persecution. The public appreciated it. Everyone sympathized with him, Vanity Fair noted of Capone in 1931, as authorities closed in on him. Al made murder popular entertainment. Likewise, Mr. Trump is trying to turn his accusations into fun, inviting his supporters to play along. They're not after me, they're after you. I'm just getting in the way! he says, a line that also welcomes visitors to his website.

Mr. Trump clearly hopes that his action against Al Capone will provide at least some cover for the four indictments he faces. And there is a twisted logic to what he does: by adopting the guise of the gangster, he is able to turn his lawbreaking into vigilante justice, a subversive attempt to preserve order and peace and to transformed into a popular hero. Partly because of this framework, it seems unlikely that a criminal conviction would derail his candidacy: not only because Mr. Trump has already taken many other scandals in his stride, but also because, as Capone shows, the Convicted felon may be just as much an American icon as a cowboy and pioneer. In this campaign, Mr. Trump's photo is his message and the repeated references to Al Capone are there for anyone who needs them.

In a 1948 essay, The Gangster as Tragic Hero, critic Robert Warshow sought to explain the unique appeal of gangster fables in American life. He saw the gangster as a quintessentially American figure, the dark shadow of the country's sunnier self-conception. The gangster speaks for us, Warshow writes, expressing that part of the American psyche that rejects the qualities and demands of modern life.

It's easy to understand why gangster fables appeal to so many Republican voters today. These are stories of assimilation and immigrant success, mixed with anti-immigrant sentiments and rivalries. Their heroes are creatures of the big city, these nests of republican neuroses who tame its excesses by force but never forget God or their family along the way. In many ways, aside from murder, they are ideal conservative citizens: enterprising, loyal, distrustful of government; prone to occasional ethical lapses, but who is perfect?

Mr. Trump knows that in America, the crooks can be the good guys. When the state is seen as corrupt, the crook becomes a kind of everyman, bravely beating the system at its own game. This is the cynical logic that the gangster and the right-wing populist share: everyone else is equally bad than anyone else, then anything goes. A crook is a crook, Capone once said. But a guy who claims to uphold the law and then steals under its authority is a big snake. The worst type of these punks is the big politician, who spends about half his time hiding so that no one knows he is a thief.

