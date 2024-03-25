“Many Happy Holi Wishes…”: From Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah to Rajnath Singh, all send warm wishes to their countrymen

Connect with us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform

PM Modi's message reads: Many wishes of Happy Holi to all the family members of my country. May this traditional festival of colors filled with affection and harmony bring new energy and enthusiasm into your lives.”

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also extended warm greetings on the occasion of Holi on Monday and said in a message on X, “My warm greetings on the occasion of joyful Holi, the festival of colors. Holi is a poignant time for us to rejuvenate our bonds. and welcome the advent of spring. It embodies the celebration of life and the abundance of nature. May the colors of #Holi fill our lives with happiness, hope and harmony.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed greetings to the people on the occasion of the festival of colors, Holi, wishing happiness, prosperity, harmony and new energy in everyone's lives.

“Best wishes to all the countrymen for the great festival of colors and joy, Holi. May this festival of happiness bring colors of prosperity and harmony in the lives of all of you and become a means of transmitting new energy”, Amit Shah posted from his official X account.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also extended warm greetings to his countrymen on the occasion of Holi.

“Best wishes to all of you on the festival of Holi. May this festival of colors infuse joy, enthusiasm and new energy into your lives. Happy Holi!” Rajnath Singh posted from his account on X.

Earlier on Sunday, the Defense Minister celebrated the festival of colors with soldiers in Leh. He was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande and Commanding General of Fire and Fury Corps Lieutenant General Rashim Bali.

He also spoke to the commander deployed in Siachen over telephone and promised to visit him as soon as possible.

Holi, a festival celebrated with equal fervor in the country and abroad, will be celebrated on Monday, March 25 this year.

The festival is preceded by a bonfire lighting ritual called Holika Dahan, meaning the burning of the demon Holika.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is said to have spent a lot of time in a region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh.

It not only reproduces the spirit of Holi but also embodies the timeless love of Radha and Krishna.

Amidst the revelry, traditional treats are shared, fostering a sense of friendship and conviviality among people, with revelers exuding a spirit of joy and love.

Published: Mar 25, 2024, 09:12 AM IST

