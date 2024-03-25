There is a question of Jokowi entrusting ministers to Prabowo's Cabinet, Ketum Projo: Gossip!









Yogyakarta – Projo General President Budi Arie Setiadi responded to rumors circulating that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had entrusted a number of names to become ministers in the Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka cabinet. He denied the news. “Ah, no, just gossip,” Budi Arie said at the presidential palace complex in Jakarta, as reported by News from Detik, Monday (3/25/2024). Budi responded to reporters' questions about whether Jokowi's question confiding the names of ministers was true or not. Budi Arie, who is currently Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo), denied that the ministerial mandate issue was discussed with Prabowo's team. Budi said it would be good if someone proposed the names of ministers to be considered in the new cabinet. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “You can make suggestions. No one is prohibited from proposing. This is called democracy. All of you who make suggestions are allowed,” Budi said. Budi explained that Prabowo's grave did not close the door to parties outside the coalition who wanted to join the Prabowo-Gibran government. He also mentioned Prabowo's attitude of embracing everything. “Everything is accepted. Pak Prabowo said everything is for Indonesia to progress,” he continued. Palace denies Jokowi Cawe-cawe about minister Besides Budi Arie, the Palace also denied that Jokowi was a minister. The palace said the appointment of ministers to the new cabinet was under the authority of the president-elect. “Regarding the narrative developed by several parties, including the media, which mentions President Jokowi's involvement in the formation of the next cabinet, it is worth emphasizing the following: the appointment of ministers in the next cabinet is entirely the prerogative of the president-elect. after being inaugurated on October 20, 2024,” said Presidential Special Staff Coordinator Ari Dwipayana in his statement on Monday (3/25). A growing problem is that Jokowi is proposing a number of names to serve in the cabinet of President-elect Prabowo Subianto's government. One of the names that emerged was that of State Secretary Pratikno. Pratikno would also join Prabowo's cabinet to assist Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Ari Dwipayana also dismissed all these questions. Watch the video “Prabowo-Gibran uploads illustrative photos of the President and Vice President on IG“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(apu/ams)

