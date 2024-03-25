Millions of Britons miss payments due to high interest rates





Millions of households are unable to make their mortgage payments to pay their bills amid a cost of living crisis, new statistics show. Research carried out by Which? revealed that 2.4 million households missed at least one payment in the month to March 8 as families faced rising interest rates. This equates to 8.6 per cent of mortgage holders and is a significant increase from the 1.9 million households who did the same the previous month. Experts warn that the cost of living crisis, which has led to sharp rises in interest rates, is impacting people's ability to pay essential bills. The Bank of England raised base rates to 5.25 percent to ease inflation and has kept rates at that level since August 2023. Although the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate has fallen, the central bank is unlikely to cut rates before the end of the year. Do you have a money story you'd like to share? Get in touch by email [email protected]. Mortgage holders are struggling to make ends meet, according to Which? GETTY Mortgage holders are among the groups affected by this decision and are paying more each month. Some 8.1 percent of mortgage holders missed essential payments such as housing payments, utility bills, credit cards or loans. revealed. This is the third highest level the group has recorded for mortgage holders since it began tracking it in April 2020. Additionally, consumer captions revealed that non-payment rates were also high among renters. Around one in seven renters failed to make essential payments in the month to March 8. Notably, Brits who own their home reported a decrease in missed payments to 1.6 percent, compared to 2.8 percent the previous month. Overall, an increase in missed utility bills and credit card or loan payments has led to an overall increase in missed payments for mortgage holders and renters. According to Which?, this indicates that both groups could prioritize housing costs over other essential bills. The Bank of England's base rate is at 5.25 percent, its highest level in 15 years. GB NEWS Rocio Concha, director of policy and advocacy at Which, urged landlords to seek financial advice if they are struggling. She said: “It is very worrying that levels of missed payments are still so high – with almost one in ten mortgagees missing a family payment in a single month. We encourage anyone who is struggling to seek free debt advice and ask their mortgage lender or landlord for help. With so many people facing financial challenges, which ones? calls on businesses in essential sectors like food, energy and telecommunications to do more to help customers get good deals and avoid unnecessary or unfair costs and fees during this crisis.

