PTI decides to file FIR against PML-N's Sanaullah for 'threatening to kill Imran Khan'





PTI founder Imran Khan (left) and senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah. APP/AFP/FileSanaullah says he did not make any death threats against the PTI founder. The Karachi police say the case does not fall under their jurisdiction. PTI leaders requested to address the concerned forum, police said.

KARACHI: PTI Karachi chapter leadership has contacted Sir Syed Town Police Station to register a first information report (FIR) against ruling PML-N senior leader Rana Sanaullah for allegedly made “death threats” against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his two recent interviews with local television channels, the former security chief of the PML-N government reportedly called Khan's political existence a problem.

The PTI, however, views his remarks as a demand to assassinate Khan. Amid the PTI allegations, Sanaullah clarified that he was talking about Khan's political existence. He further said that this did not pose any death threat to the life of the PTI founder.

The matter will be resolved immediately if [Khan] he is leaving politics or leaving his certain political thinking that he says I will not leave anyone and “everyone is dacoit and looters”, he added.

According to a spokesperson of the former ruling party, PTI Karachi chapter vice-president Tehmas Ali has filed an application with Sir Syed police station to lodge an FIR against Sanaullah for allegedly uttering “death threats” against the founder of the PTI during a television program.

On the other hand, the police official said that a local PTI leader along with his lawyer went to the police station yesterday evening to lodge an FIR against the PML-N leader.

[The police officials] “We have not received the request as the matter does not fall within our jurisdiction,” the officials added.

PTI leaders have been asked to approach the concerned forum, police officials said.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad earlier today, PTI chief Raoof Hasan said his party's central committee had decided to file a case against PML-N leaders Sanaullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb , for making threats against the former Prime Minister.

An attempt was made to lodge a complaint against Rana Sanaullah earlier today, but the police did not register it.

He further said that they would approach all police stations to file cases, adding that they would move the court if the cases were not registered by the police. He also complained about the slow pace of legal proceedings in cases against the PTI founder.

Expressing his distrust, he urged the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to dissociate himself from cases related to the PTI founder.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/536491-pti-moves-to-lodge-fir-against-pml-ns-sanaullah-for-threatening-to-kill-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

