Politics
Tesla: Why the Modi government's big bet on Elon Musk in India could work well
On March 15, the government announced a new program to promote investment in electric vehicles. Any company willing to invest $500 million in a new manufacturing plant that begins production in three years (and with at least a quarter of its components added locally, to begin with) will also be allowed to import 8,000 high-end vehicles per year. year at a reasonable price. lower duty of 15%. It's widely assumed that this quid pro quo will be enough to make Musk and hopefully one or two other companies, like Vietnam's Vinfast Auto Ltd., bite. Certainly, the electric vehicle producers who currently dominate the Indian market are already preparing for competition.
On the one hand, it seems like business as usual. The authorities have become accustomed to using the supposed potential of the domestic market to attract foreign investors. They say the stick of high tariffs and the carrot of possible growth in consumer demand should be enough to attract people like Musk.
That said, there is a deeper story to be told here. Size matters: The Indian government strongly believes in the transformative potential of a single large investor. Officials spent enormous energy courting Apple Inc. They were ultimately successful and now believe an entire mobile phone manufacturing ecosystem will develop around Foxconn Technology Co.'s factories in southern India. For several years, they have been working to convince Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to do the same. It's a flagship investor strategy: bring in a whale like Musk, and the minnows will follow. If both Apple and Tesla are investing hundreds of millions to support India's story, that's kind of a statement about the country's business environment, right?
This is of course not the first time governments have tried this. China waived its domestic ownership requirements to get Tesla to open a gigafactory in Shanghai. It seems to have paid off: Tesla says that more than 95% of the parts used by the factory come from local suppliers. And Musk says he couldn't invest big in a country that didn't allow him to have enough cars on the ground in the first place. There was a certain logic. Importing vehicles as a first step allows you to start creating a charging infrastructure, for example. This grows the domestic market enough to justify the investment you make in local production.
India could do much more to support this trend. For example, electric vehicle manufacturers who accept this offer should be encouraged to invest in interoperable charging. Land is scarce and finding space for several different types of electric vehicle charging stations would otherwise be a nightmare. Tesla has an advantage when it comes to making deals like this: its business model emphasizes vertical integration. That's why its factories are gigantic in size, after all. It is easier for them to make promises about localization since they have greater control over their supply chains than their competitors. How will local companies deal with new entrants in the Indian electric vehicle market? The optimistic view here is that companies like Tata Motors Ltd., if they are worried about competition from the Teslas of the world now that tariffs have fallen, should advocate more forcefully for lower trade barriers across the board. domains. This is the only thing that would allow them to remain competitive, given their larger supply chains. The auto sector must become the loudest voice for trade deals like those the country is currently negotiating with the United Kingdom and the European Union. Manufacturing will only take off when the business climate actually improves, when tariffs are low and stable, and regulators are as friendly to small businesses as they are to whales.
India's big bet on big business could pay off. This is clearly where its industrial policy is going from now on: relying on trusted foreign partners to transform entire sectors. But, you ask, can you entrust Tesla with a task of this magnitude? Or, in particular, Elon Musk, given his history of missed deadlines and impulsive business decisions? The government may have bet on Tesla, but it's not taking any chances either. Any company choosing to enter into a deal with India will also have to provide a bank guarantee in case it fails to deliver on its investment and local sourcing promises. Trust, but check the bank details first.
|
Sources
2/ https://m.economictimes.com/industry/renewables/why-modi-govts-big-bet-on-elon-musk-in-india-might-just-work/articleshow/108759417.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Update: Xi meets with Dominican Prime Minister
- Tesla: Why the Modi government's big bet on Elon Musk in India could work well
- From Amitabh Bachchan to Kriti Sanon, here's how Bollywood stars celebrated Holi this year
- Maristec Announces Partnership with Global Semiconductor Giant Renesas Electronics Corporation to Advance Edge Computing Solutions and Participate in Preferred Partner Program
- Election 2024 is all the dates, deadlines and information you need to know
- Goldman Sachs Reveals Game Changer in Bitcoin, as $300 Billion Earthquake Hits Ethereum, XRP and Cryptocurrency Market
- Donald Trump Gets Reprieve in Massive Bond Payments Needed to Appeal Civil Fraud Case
- Lollapalooza 2024 Lineup: Chicago Music Festival at Grant Park Releases Daily Lineup Featuring Headliners SZA, Hozier and More
- The best Target x Diane von Furstenberg style finds are still in stock
- Asian stocks trade mixed after Wall Street closes near record
- Google AI search tool uncovers scams and malicious links The Register
- National effort launched as UK outlines commitment to nuclear deterrence