Tesla: Why the Modi government's big bet on Elon Musk in India could work well

Elon Musk's long courtship of Indian authorities may have finally paid off. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted it to open one of its Tesla gigafactories in the country, as part of its efforts to expand its long-moribund manufacturing sector; Musk, meanwhile, wanted India to address tariffs on electric vehicle imports that made foreign-made Teslas uncompetitive.

On March 15, the government announced a new program to promote investment in electric vehicles. Any company willing to invest $500 million in a new manufacturing plant that begins production in three years (and with at least a quarter of its components added locally, to begin with) will also be allowed to import 8,000 high-end vehicles per year. year at a reasonable price. lower duty of 15%. It's widely assumed that this quid pro quo will be enough to make Musk and hopefully one or two other companies, like Vietnam's Vinfast Auto Ltd., bite. Certainly, the electric vehicle producers who currently dominate the Indian market are already preparing for competition.

On the one hand, it seems like business as usual. The authorities have become accustomed to using the supposed potential of the domestic market to attract foreign investors. They say the stick of high tariffs and the carrot of possible growth in consumer demand should be enough to attract people like Musk.

That said, there is a deeper story to be told here. Size matters: The Indian government strongly believes in the transformative potential of a single large investor. Officials spent enormous energy courting Apple Inc. They were ultimately successful and now believe an entire mobile phone manufacturing ecosystem will develop around Foxconn Technology Co.'s factories in southern India. For several years, they have been working to convince Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to do the same. It's a flagship investor strategy: bring in a whale like Musk, and the minnows will follow. If both Apple and Tesla are investing hundreds of millions to support India's story, that's kind of a statement about the country's business environment, right?

This is of course not the first time governments have tried this. China waived its domestic ownership requirements to get Tesla to open a gigafactory in Shanghai. It seems to have paid off: Tesla says that more than 95% of the parts used by the factory come from local suppliers. And Musk says he couldn't invest big in a country that didn't allow him to have enough cars on the ground in the first place. There was a certain logic. Importing vehicles as a first step allows you to start creating a charging infrastructure, for example. This grows the domestic market enough to justify the investment you make in local production.

India could do much more to support this trend. For example, electric vehicle manufacturers who accept this offer should be encouraged to invest in interoperable charging. Land is scarce and finding space for several different types of electric vehicle charging stations would otherwise be a nightmare. Tesla has an advantage when it comes to making deals like this: its business model emphasizes vertical integration. That's why its factories are gigantic in size, after all. It is easier for them to make promises about localization since they have greater control over their supply chains than their competitors. How will local companies deal with new entrants in the Indian electric vehicle market? The optimistic view here is that companies like Tata Motors Ltd., if they are worried about competition from the Teslas of the world now that tariffs have fallen, should advocate more forcefully for lower trade barriers across the board. domains. This is the only thing that would allow them to remain competitive, given their larger supply chains. The auto sector must become the loudest voice for trade deals like those the country is currently negotiating with the United Kingdom and the European Union. Manufacturing will only take off when the business climate actually improves, when tariffs are low and stable, and regulators are as friendly to small businesses as they are to whales.

India's big bet on big business could pay off. This is clearly where its industrial policy is going from now on: relying on trusted foreign partners to transform entire sectors. But, you ask, can you entrust Tesla with a task of this magnitude? Or, in particular, Elon Musk, given his history of missed deadlines and impulsive business decisions? The government may have bet on Tesla, but it's not taking any chances either. Any company choosing to enter into a deal with India will also have to provide a bank guarantee in case it fails to deliver on its investment and local sourcing promises. Trust, but check the bank details first.